Ireland striker Evan Ferguson makes shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year award

Evan Ferguson's meteoric rise has been recognised by his fellow professionals after he was voted onto the PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist.

The Brighton forward is a member of an elite six player selection for the 2023 gong that was confirmed earlier today.

Erling Haaland, the favourite for the main award, remains eligible for the young player category and he is on the list along with Ferguson's former Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's record buy. Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey complete the sextet.

The scale of Ferguson's achievement is highlighted by the fact that he is at least three years younger than his rivals. Haaland was born in 2000 while Caicedo, Saka, Martinelli and Ramsey are all from the 2001 generation. Ferguson was born in October 2004.

It's over a decade since an Irish youngster was in contention for the award. Seamus Coleman made the PFA Young Player of the Year list in 2011 while Stephen Ireland was nominated two years earlier.