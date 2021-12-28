Ireland striker Adam Idah subjected to racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace

Adam Idah has revealed a series of racist messages were sent to him on social media following Norwich City’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Place earlier today.

The 20-year-old striker made just his second Premier League start of the season at Selhurst Park and it was another unhappy experience as the Canaries stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

However, the Republic of Ireland international had worse to deal with on Instagram as he posted a screenshot of several racist messages he received in the aftermath of the loss.

A user on the site sent numerous monkey emojis to the young forward, who brought the vile messages to attention by posting them to his story on the social media network.

Idah's club were contacted for comment on the matter but, at the time of publishing, had yet to respond.

It comes in the wake of the UK government confirming the introduction of a new law, which come into place in early 2022, that will see online racist abusers banned from attending football games in England and Wales for up to 10 years.

It was also confirmed before this season kicked off that fans who engage in racist abuse in stadiums, or other forms of discriminatory behaviour, will be banned from all Premier League grounds.

It was only last season that Premier League clubs took the decision to boycott social media platforms during one weekend to highlight the level of abuse and force the UK government to impose tougher measures.