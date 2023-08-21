Ireland star Josh Cullen signs new three-year deal with Burnley

Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a new three-year contract.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international is the third man to agree a long-term deal with the promoted club this summer, following in the footsteps of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson.

Cullen, who followed manager Vincent Kompany from Anderlecht to Burnley, made 50 appearances in all competitions last season and was named the Clarets’ player of the year and players’ player of the year at the end of his first campaign.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to extend my time here, especially off the back of last year which was a really successful year for the club. I can’t wait to continue my career with Burnley.

“It will be great to get back to Turf Moor this weekend and be in front of the fans again and hopefully get our first three points on the board.”