Ireland defender Matt Doherty beats out Eden Hazard to claim Player of the Month award

He may not be in Martin O'Neill's Ireland plans but Wolves defender Matt Doherty is continuing to take the Premier League by storm this season as he added the PFA Player of the Month award to his increasingly impressive CV.

Doherty was part of a defence that kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 away win against Crystal Palace last Saturday, and also contributed the decisive goal. Wolves currently occupy seventh in the table after eight games, and have lost just one match in the league since earning promotion as Championship winners.

Doherty has spear-headed Wolves' charge, and today was rewarded by picking up the PFA Player of the Month award, holding off stiff competition from Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Doherty claimed 39% of the vote to take home the prize, with Hazard coming second with 26%.

Despite enjoying a stellar campaign thus far, Doherty has yet to make a competitive appearance for Ireland. With UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales coming up on Saturday and Tuesday week, it will be interesting to see whether Martin O'Neill finally gives the Dubliner a chance in his starting team.

