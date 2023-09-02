Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele makes £20m last-minute move to Nottingham Forest

Norwich City have decided to cash in and sell Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele to Nottingham Forest for a reported fee of £20m which sees the Kildare lad move on a five-year deal.

And compatriot Jeff Hendrick also secured the move he needed to push on his career with a switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

Omobamidele had been linked with a move away from Carrow Road this summer and while interest from Italy did not lead to a bid acceptable to Norwich, Forest came in with an offer right before the transfer window closed and a late deal was pushed through on Friday night.His former club Leixlip United will reap some of the rewards of the deal as Forest are pleased to have landed their man.

Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson said: “Andrew has attracted considerable attention since his emergence at Norwich City, already experiencing Premier League, Championship and international football. He is one of the most exciting young defenders in the country at this time and we are delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Norwich Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “This is a deal that comes at the right time for all parties. Andrew is a player with an enormous amount of potential. We're really proud of the work that both Andrew himself and our academy and first-team coaching staff have put in to help get him to this stage.

"To have been part of our title-winning squad and have captained the side at such a young age is testament to his character and work ethic. We all look forward to watching him flourish in this next step of his career.”

Hendrick needed a move away from Newcastle as he had one year left on his deal there but had been told by Eddie Howe that he was not in his plans. The Dubliner spent a season in the Championship, on loan to QPR, last season and while the deal with Wednesday for the season is officially a season-long loan, the move ends his stay at St James’ Park.

