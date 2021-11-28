Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is planning to move on fringe players in January

Manchester United will aim to offload players before considering arrivals to their squad in the January transfer window under Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick, 63, is set to be appointed interim manager at Old Trafford for the rest of the season, so he will have one transfer window, but he is unlikely to make major changes to United’s squad.

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson, who have not featured heavily this season, will be considered for moves, which would allow Rangnick to freshen up a squad who have dropped into mid-table. Jesse Lingard is more likely to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was backed in the transfer window by United’s owners before his dismissal last week and the squad he built will be what Rangnick is expected to work with for his brief time as interim manager, before two years as a consultant to the club.

Manchester United strengthened their hand with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer before their dramatic late move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Moving players out who are under long-term contracts may not be easy, although players such as Van de Beek have lost their place in their national teams heading into a World Cup year.

The Holland midfielder has not started a Premier League game this season and was only recalled to the team under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

Henderson has missed much of the season after suffering Covid-19 and David de Gea is back as first-choice, with his displays one of the only positives to United’s recent slump.

Lingard has failed to hold down a place after returning from his loan at West Ham. He has seven months left on his deal and Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and AC Milan are eyeing a possible free transfer.

“There’s no denying, at the moment, where the league is and so I’ve got to be realistic,” said Carrick, whose team face Chelsea today.

“It wasn’t that long ago we finished second in the league and were on a really good curve of improvement, and I don’t think that can be forgotten in terms of the group’s potential.”