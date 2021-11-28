| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is planning to move on fringe players in January

Donny van de Beek and Wayne Henderson could be set for exit door

Ralf Rangnick. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Expand
Ralf Rangnick Expand

Close

Ralf Rangnick. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Ralf Rangnick. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick

/

Ralf Rangnick. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Mike McGrath

Manchester United will aim to offload players before considering arrivals to their squad in the January transfer window under Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick, 63, is set to be appointed interim manager at Old Trafford for the rest of the season, so he will have one transfer window, but he is unlikely to make major changes to United’s squad.

Most Watched

Privacy