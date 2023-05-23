Inside Man City's title celebrations: Erling Haaland in his PJs, Man Utd jibes and clubbing to 2am

A short while after Erling Haaland had told Jack Grealish, live on air, that he “f***ing loves” his Manchester City team-mate, and before he was seen cooking steaks in sky blue pyjamas in a nightclub with the celebrations in fully swing, the record-breaking striker was spotted deep in conversation with the club’s chairman.

The pitch invasion had come and gone, the trophy already hoisted aloft by captain Ilkay Gundogan, and 50,000 City fans long dispersed into the warm summer air for a night of revelry after watching their side mark their fifth Premier League title in six seasons with a comfortable 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

It was 8.15pm on Sunday and a few hundred people were still milling around on the Etihad pitch. Pep Guardiola and his dad, Valenti, were having a good laugh with Bernardo Silva, Ferran Soriano, the City chief executive, and other dignitaries hobnobbed and, across the way, Mike Summerbee was just enjoying take it all in as beaming staff and their nearest and dearest posed for pictures with the trophy.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Peeling away from the jubilant throngs, though, were Haaland and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who had taken the opportunity to grab a quiet word with the man whose 36 goals had done so much to fire City to another title in the wake of his £51million move from Borussia Dortmund the previous summer.

Arms behind his back and upright, almost like a schoolboy standing to his teacher’s attention, Haaland listened intently as the City chairman placed two arms on those giant shoulders, leaned in and said his piece. Every now and then, the Norwegian would nod appreciatively.

It was an intimate scene that would contrast starkly with the raucous celebrations that were to follow as City took a brief moment to enjoy their latest success before they get back to business and the prospect of becoming the only English club in history after Manchester United to win the treble.

United, of course, stand between City and FA Cup glory at Wembley on June 3 before Guardiola’s men face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul a week later.

Guardiola, it is fair to say, was already fairly well oiled by the time he had arrived for his Chelsea post-match press conference and it soon became clear that this was going to be an occasion when everyone had permission to let their hair down for one night only.

MNKY HSE - pronounced Monkey House - is one of Manchester’s go-to night spots, an opulent, underground bar, restaurant and nightclub popular among celebrities and fashionistas, and it was here that City’s players and partners, club staff, VIPs and a smattering of lucky fans partied into the early hours.

Riyad Mahrez was joined by his social media star wife Taylor Ward, while Kevin De Bruyne was accompanied by his other half, Michele Lacroix. Bernardo met up with team-mates in the company of fiancee Ines Tomaz and Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan, lead singer and drummer respectively of the Manchester band Blossoms, also got in on the action alongside the rest of City’s squad.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The biggest cheer of the night came when Kyle Walker led the crowd in a rendition of “Johnny, Johnny Stones!”, to the tune of Boney M’s 1976 hit ‘Daddy Cool”, before turning to his team-mate and chanting: “He f***ing hates United!”.

The remarks, which may add a little extra spice to that Wembley meeting, were met with laughter from several City team-mates, including the former Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Walker was by no means the only City player determined to make the most of the moment. Haaland – who clearly has a sense of humour as well as a keen eye for goal – and girlfriend Isabel Johansen had rocked up at the bash in matching sky blue pyjamas with their initials on.

The 22-year-old has been at the heart of City’s success this season and was not going to pass up the opportunity to toast a memorable first season in Manchester although he did briefly leave the celebrations to head into MNKY HSE’s kitchen, which specialises in Latin American cuisine with a Japanese influence.

And there he was filmed by chef George Ableson cooking steaks in his bed clothes, with the striker later sharing a picture of his culinary delight on social media alongside the caption “F***ing love that”. A 250g Japanese wagyu strip loin at the restaurant will set you back £160.

The celebrations, though, were short-lived. City’s stars were due back in on Tuesday ahead of their penultimate Premier League match at Brighton on Wednesday as they warm up for two potential history making games against United and Inter. Opportunity knocks.