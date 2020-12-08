In the end, the only surprise was that Brighton's supporters were surprised. Had they not been paying attention to these last few months of football behind closed doors?

If they had, they would have known there are two inevitabilities in this strange season of Premier League football.

Firstly, that there would be some sort of Var controversy. That came late in the second half, when Southampton were awarded a penalty that appeared almost too close to call. Secondly, that Danny Ings would find the net. That one came a few moments later, when Southampon's leading man smashed the subsequent spot-kick into the top corner.

The returning 2,000 had expressed their fury long before the Southampton penalty was finally awarded, following a Var check.

Expand Close Southampton's Oriol Romeu and Brighton's Solly March battle for the ball. Photo: PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Southampton's Oriol Romeu and Brighton's Solly March battle for the ball. Photo: PA

The reaction was different to what we have come to expect in these silent months of 2020, then.

But the outcome was the same as Ings, on his first appearance since early November, proved as clinical as ever from the penalty spot.

His controversial strike completed a spirited turnaround from Ralph Hasenhuttl's team, who had fallen behind to a Pascal Gross penalty in the first half.

Enormous

They also struggled to get going in the early exchanges, before the enormous head of Jannik Vestergaard pulled them level shortly before half-time.

Expand Close Brighton's Pascal Gross celebrates after scoring his side's only goal of the game from the penalty spot. Photo: PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brighton's Pascal Gross celebrates after scoring his side's only goal of the game from the penalty spot. Photo: PA

From there, the game swung. Southampton grew, and Brighton wilted after such a bright start.

Graham Potter's side took control from the start and it was no surprise when the home side took the lead.

James Ward-Prowse handled, raising his arm over his head, and Gross gratefully buried his second penalty in two games.

Southampton made noticeable improvements shortly before the break, and equalised through another powerful header from Vestergaard.

The introduction of Ings as a half-time substitute only served to enhance Southampton's threat, and Theo Walcott soon curled wide as the visitors looked to exploit the space behind the Brighton midfield.

Expand Close Brighton's Solly March fouls Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters, resulting in a penalty. Photo: Reuters Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brighton's Solly March fouls Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters, resulting in a penalty. Photo: Reuters

The key moment arrived with barely 10 minutes remaining, as Kyle Walker-Peters was tripped on the edge of the box by Solly March.

Initially, referee David Coote awarded a free-kick, but he was soon told otherwise by that voice in his ear.

Brighton fumed along with their fans, but Ings simply got on with the job, as he always does.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk