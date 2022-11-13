Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani expresses interest in buying Liverpool – report

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is reportedly weighing up a bid to buy Liverpool

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has expressed interest in buying English football club Liverpool FC, according to reports in UK media.

The Reliance Industries Ltd chairman faces competition from other parties from the Middle East and the US, The Mirror has reported, adding that current owners Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC have been swamped with tentative offers.

Fenway Sports is willing to sell for £4billion, the Mirror said. Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team, and also helped set up soccer's Super League in India.

Fenway is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to gauge buyer interest in the Premier League club it took over for about £300million in 2010.

GlobalData analyst Conrad Wiacek estimated that Liverpool could fetch more than $5billion.