‘Incredible’ Evan Ferguson hailed as Brighton seal European spot

Brighton's Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring his, and his team's, first goal in their victory over Southampton — © REUTERS

Roberto de Zerbi hailed Evan Ferguson for playing with a maturity beyond his years as Brighton sealed European football for the first time in the club’s history.

The 18-year-old Meath native bagged a brace before the half-time to propel his club to a comfortable success over relegated Southampton.

It cemented Brighton’s hold on sixth position in the table, but the weekend’s results means they can no finish no worse than seventh which means that Europa Conference League football is already in the bag. A point from Wednesday’s game in hand against Man City would wrap up sixth and a Europa League spot.

Ferguson’s goals put him into double figures in all competitions this term, a significant landmark for the teenager.

He would have become the third youngest hat-trick goalscorer in Premier League history after Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler if he’s added to his first half exploits but de Zerbi opted to replace the ex-St Kevin’s and Bohemians youngster with 25 minutes remaining.

Ferguson received a huge ovation and his form is a major boost for Ireland with next month’s trip to Greece in mind. Stephen Kenny will just be hoping that the City game and Sunday’s trip to face Aston Villa pass by without incident.

“Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible,” said De Zerbi.

"He’s playing like an old player but he is only 18. There is a good dressing room with the mentality to help all our younger players.”

Ferguson’s first goal was a right footer driven under the body of Alex McCarthy, the experienced Saints netminder preferred to Gavin Bazunu in the final weeks of the campaign.

The second was a fine finish after a superb break from Kaoru Mitoma. It brought his Premier League tally for the campaign to six. David McGoldrick scored eight goals in the 2020/21 campaign for Sheffield United. Prior to that, you have to go back to 2015/16 when Shane Long hit the target eight times to find a better return from an Irish player.

However, Ferguson has reached his haul from 17 appearances whereas McGoldrick played 35 times in his best campaign and Long played 28 matches.

The other positive over the weekend for Kenny was Nathan Collins starting for Wolves in their draw with Everton.

Max Kilman dropped to the bench, with Collins selected to partner January signing Craig Dawson in the heart of the back four. The latter’s arrival prompted Julen Lopetegui to change things up with his rearguard and that was bad news for Collins, the club’s record buy.

Saturday’s encounter was Collins’ first 90 minutes in the league since January and Kenny will be keen for the defender to feature in their concluding trip to Arsenal next Sunday.

Ireland’s Premier League contingent will be absent from Bristol City today when the first step towards Greece takes place with a 22-man training camp organised for Championship and League One players to help bridge the long gap between the end of their season and the international window proper.

Three League of Ireland players will also feature with Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley delighted that wing back Neil Farrugia has received recognition alongside goalkeepers Brian Maher (Derry) and James Talbot (Bohemians).

It’s a reward for Farrugia after a long road back from hamstring injuries that have dogged him since his spell with the Ireland U-21 side working under Kenny.

However, Bradley has sympathy for Jack Byrne after he missed out, believing that the playmaker has returned to the levels that brought him into Kenny’s squad in 2020.

“I think Neil has been the standout player in the league,” said Bradley. “Himself and Jack have been brilliant and he fully deserves it and I am delighted for him.

"Jack is back playing at levels that means he could easily play at that standard. Stephen has a lot of players to choose from. That is his call.”