'In this situation our player would be sent off, 100 per cent' - Pep Guardiola left fuming over Milner tackle

There may not be a better game of football played in Europe this season.

Sporting events given the biggest of build-ups often fail to deliver on their promise, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola were united as they summed up a sensational 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to claim a point in a game that also featured thrilling goals from Liverpool's Sadio Mane and City's majestic midfielder Phil Foden.

"I love the Premier League," declared a breathless Guardiola. "Congratulations Liverpool and their players. That's why the last year both teams were fighting to win the Premier League. In general, more than satisfied with the week we had.

"At half time we said we could not play the second next 45 what we were doing for the last 30 minutes (of the first half). The only regret we have as a team in Paris is at 2-0 we lost control and thought it was over.

"Today - the good teams you see from the way they lose. At 2-1 down you see a great team. I would love to win. In general, the game was tight as normal against Liverpool."

Klopp admitted his side were outclassed as they struggled to click into gear in the first half, as he saluted his side's response after the break.

"Thank god a football game has two halves," declared Klopp. "We are really happy about the second and not so happy about the first for obvious reasons.

"We did a lot of things wrong in the first half and City did a lot of things right in the first half so we never got really in the game. We weren't much worse, we never played enough football.

"I was most happy in my career about the half-time whistle. It was never planned that we played like this and we needed half-time and we used half-time and played a really good second half.

"Man City with the ball is a proper team. There are ways to defend it. They had chances clear but they didn't score from that. It gives you a really bad feeling which leads to not playing football. We had long balls which didn't make sense.

"All these things we changed in the second half immediately. We were now in the game and scored wonderful goals with the ball. The message was to play the extra pass. We didn't do that in the first half at all.

"Do we want to win a game like this? Yes. We have to admit today the point is completely fine."

Klopp also paid tribute to Mo Salah after his sensational second half goal that would have been worthy of winning the game.

"If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score that goal then the world says yes because it's world class," he added. "He (Salah) is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is.

"It is not the first goal he has scored like this, I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals but it is pure world class, what a player. He set up the first goal as well for Sadio and it was great goal as well."

There was one moment of controversy, with James Milner avoiding a second yellow card for a robust challenge on Bernardo Silva in the minutes before the game's opening goal.

Former City defender Micah Richards, working as a pundit on Sky Sports, had no doubt Milner should have received a second yellow card, saying referee Paul Tierney “had an absolute shocker”.

Richards said: “It’s ridiculous. We have to be impartial, and I’ve got my alliances to Man City. But that is a yellow card. The referee has had an absolute shocker and I don’t understand how that is allowed to happen.

“We can see it from up here – it’s a yellow card. How can you not be giving that decision? It’s absolutely baffling and it’s annoying to be honest.

“James Milner is one of my best mates but you have to tell the truth of the situation. It’s a yellow card, it changes the game. He should have been sent off.”

Asked for his view of the Milner-Silva incident, Guardiola said: “It’s a yellow card. Too much clear. It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. In this situation our player would be sent off, 100 per cent.”

Klopp said regarding Milner’s challenge on Silva: “I didn’t see that. I saw obviously Pep’s (angry) reaction, but I didn’t know exactly why he did that.

“The plan was anyway to take Millie off, it was clear they go for him now on that side. He did incredibly well there first half. It is not easy to defend against these guys. He did well.”