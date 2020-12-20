Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side are learning from their mistakes, as banished their habit of starting games slowly and thrashed fierce rivals Leeds United 6-2 in a pulsating game that produced a remarkable total of 43 shots at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay got the home side off to a dream start as he became the first player in Premier League history to score twice in the first half of a game, while Bruno Fernandes got one in each half, while Victor Lindelof and Dan James also netted for the hosts.

Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas both scored for Leeds, but the hosts claimed only their second home win of the season and Solskjaer, who played in the last Premier League meeting between the sides back in February 2004, was full of praise for his side.

"That was fantastic from the first minute," said Solskjaer, whose side have struggled to start game quickly this season. "We had a plan to go after them, go forwards and Scott McTominay got two goals in the first three minutes.

"We found a way of getting them going. Just imagine if there were 75,000 people in, it would've gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds."

"We've been criticised for our starts but the boys were prepared. We've approached the game really well. we've looked at videos and looked at ways to exploit them but also ways to stop them hurting you. It was a great start.

"Scott (McTominay) used to be a striker as a kid. He is a physical monster - he can win in the air, he wins tackle, but he's so strong and he's quick as well.

"He just ran into the space that we hoped he would get and it was good work by the other players to create the space and good finishes. I have to stop Scott from doing that sometimes - he is an attacking midfielder by nature. But when he sees space in front of him, why stop him? But he's great at shielding his back four.

"The goal will give Dan James a lot of confidence too. He's been biding his time, been patient, been working hard and he's still as fit as a fiddle and I was very, very pleased for him.

"It's 13 games into the season - we're a work in a progress. We're getting better, we're getting fitter and stronger but there's still a few details to nail and let's talk about the title later on."

The win took United up to third in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand, yet Solskjaer is not getting carried away by his side's promising position.

"We are not even at the halfway point, the league position is not something we look at, we look at the improvement of the team," he added.

"We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that's a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It's that kind of game.

"I enjoyed it, it was frantic, hectic. No matter what the score is they have a certain attitude or style, if they are 5-0 up or down.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford admitted his side were licking their wounds, as they were given a lesson at Old Trafford.

"Everyone is frustrated and disappointed but we've got to stick together," he told the BBC. "That's one of the things that the captains of the groups have said 'we can't play like that, but we stick together and we don't blame anyone or single anyone out, it's a team game.

"And we as a team haven't performed to the level that we should have today and we've got to take that on the chin'. It's frustrating and difficult to go back in there and look at everyone, after we've not performed to the level that we should.

"They penned us in, they've obviously watched us a lot and saw where to try and push us down an alleyway.

"We started softly, and that's the most disappointing thing - in a big game like this, a derby, where it means so much to the club and the fans and I'm almost glad the fans weren't allowed in to watch that because it would have felt even worse sending them home after watching that.

"It's tough because 6-2 - it could have 6-6 if you're an optimistic Leeds fan or it could have been 10-2. We couldn't do ourselves justice.

"I can imagine for the neutral that watching Leeds is great all the time, but to be honest today I'd have much preferred a 1-0 boring win but it is our style of play. It is fine margins, sometimes it works but if you're one yard out of place you get picked off against the best players."

