| 16.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I'm sorry to say it Liverpool fans - but Man City will be lifting the Premier League trophy at 6pm

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. PA Wire. Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. PA Wire.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. PA Wire.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. PA Wire.

THE script we have before us on the final day of the Premier League season is too good to be believed for Liverpool fans.

In fantasy land, Anfield icon Steven Gerrard will guide his Aston Villa side to a positive result against Manchester City and Liverpool will beat Wolves at Anfield to lift the title in a dramatic twist on the final day of the season.

Most Watched

Privacy