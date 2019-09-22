'I'm shocked and saddened' - Roy Keane blasts Manchester United after defeat to West Ham

Roy Keane has blasted Manchester United's performance in today's Premier League defeat to West Ham.

Former United captain Keane, in his role as pundit for Sky Sports, said his former club lacked desire in the clash at the London Stadium where the Hammers claimed a 2-0 win thanks to goals in either half from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell.

"I'm shocked and saddened about how bad Manchester United were today," said Keane after the game.

"Everything was lacklustre. There was a lack of characters, a lack of quality, a lack of leaders, a lack of desire.

"There's a long way back for United. It's scary how far they have fallen."

Former United manager Jose Mourinho claimed the result didn't surprise him.

"We were bad last season but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players," said Mourinho.

"The team as a team...I don't like it at all.

"I am not surprised by the result. There were no positives."

