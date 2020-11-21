'I'm not going to get excited about being top for five mins' - Lampard remaining grounded as Chelsea head table

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and manager Frank Lampard celebrate after their win over Newcastle match Pool via REUTERS/Lee Smith

The mood has changed around Chelsea, but Frank Lampard is doing his best to dampen down the rising tide of expectation.

As his Blues eased to the top of the Premier League standings with a 2-0 win at Newcastle, the manner of the victory and the momentum now gathering behind Lampard's team has sparked talk of a title challenge.

Federico Fernandez's own goal set the Blues on their way to a big win and when Tammy Abraham gave them the cushion of a second goal, the points were secure for Lampards' men.

With his high profile summer signings coming to the fore and early season defensive woes apparently easing since the arrival of keeper Edouard Mendy, Chelsea are emerging as a side with title potential in a season when nothing is predictable.

Yet Lampard has will not allow such talk to distract his players, as he insisted he is not in the mood to toast short-term success on a day when striker Timo Werner caught the eye with an impressive all-round display.

"I’m not going to get excited about being at the top of the table for five mins. It’s a long season," stressed Lampard.

"We played well, the result is key because the Premier League is tough and relentless. I thought the lads dealt with the challenge today and I’m really pleased.

"We dominated the game, we could have scored more goals. But the lads dealt with it very well. We lost here last year so it's good progression to come here and get the right result.

"We've all seen these games before, Newcastle became more positive at the start of the second half, their press was more progressive."

Werner's performance was impressive as he was too hot to handle for the Newcastle defence with his movement and intelligent link-up play, as Lampard saluted his dynamic forward line.

"As long as Timo Werner has the pace and positive nature he showed for Tammy' s goal then that's a big threat for us," he added.

"We have to think about the big picture and there is improvement and work to be done.

"We need the squad, we need everybody. It's a grueling season as everyone keeps saying and it's good for the team's confidence that we got another clean sheet."

Lampard won the Premier League three times with Chelsea in his playing days and if he would guide them to the trophy in 2021, he would become the first to win the competition as a player and a manager.

There is a long way to go before that moment of history can be recorded, but the building blocks appear to be falling into place for Chelsea all over again.

Online Editors