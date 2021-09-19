‘I’m just hoping it’s not one of them where Ronaldo never wins a penalty’ – Solskjaer critical of officials despite win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was convinced Ronaldo was denied two clear penalties before the last gasp VAR call on Luke Shaw's handball gave West Ham a spot kick and the chance to secure a draw.

Mark Noble was brought off the Hammers bench by David Moyes to take the stoppage-time kick but saw his penalty saved by David de Gea, leaving Solskjaer relieved to get a vital away victory he believed should have been wrapped up long before Jesse Lingard’s 89th minute winner.

”We had two stonewall penalties. Clear as day," he declared. “I'm just hoping it's not one of them where Cristiano Ronaldo never wins a penalty.

“The handball (for the West Ham penalty) is probably right, he was making himself bigger. If you clip the ball into someone's hands and they're right there it's difficult.

“David de Gea made the right call. If he scores it’s genius and when David saves it's the wrong call.

”That's football for you - it's ups and downs. You get used to working in this environment. It's not great for your heart but this is why we play football. We looked down and out and David de Gea pulled off the save.

“I’ve seen Noble score so many penalties, so you feel down and out and expect to come home with a point. But luckily David has continued his fine form.”

Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Graeme Souness criticised Moyes’ decision, saying the player was neither warmed up nor up to speed with the game.

But Moyes insisted: “Do I regret it? Not at all.

“That’s what happens in management, you have to make big decisions. Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they don’t.

“I just thought, we have a really good penalty taker on the bench. I’d have been more disappointed if I hadn’t made the decision. If one of the other players had taken it and missed I’d have thought, ‘Why didn’t I bring Mark Noble on’?

“He has an incredibly good record on penalties. So with Mark going on, and De Gea not saving many, I’m hoping that is the equaliser.”

Lingard was pleased to make up for his midweek mistake at Young Boys, where his poor back pass in stoppage time contributed towards a 2-1 defeat in the Champions League.

He told Sky Sports: “I'm over the moon. I had a good time at West Ham but I have to move on and do my best with Man United. I have been working hard and to overcome last week wasn’t easy but to get minutes and score was good.

“Mistakes happen in football. You need to overcome those things and bounce back which I did today.”