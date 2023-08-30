‘I’m happy to contribute’ – Matt Doherty enjoys central role in Wolves’ Cup rout of Blackpool

A goalscorer on the double, Matt Doherty admits he had to make the most of his opportunity in a dual role for Wolves in their League Cup win over Blackpool.

Having rejoined Wolves over the summer, Doherty cut a frustrated figure as he was an unused sub for their first three Premier League games of the season but boss Gary O’Neil rang the changes for the Cup tie, offering starts to Doherty and compatriot Joe Hodge while Ireland U19 cap Nathan Fraser scored his first goal for the club.

The 5-0 win ended on a sour note for Hodge as he was replaced early in the second half with an injury which is likely to rule the Ireland U21 captain out of the national team’s Euro qualifiers in Cork next month but game time, and two goals, were important for Doherty.

“It feels pretty good. I’ve been lacking minutes at the start of the season, so I knew tonight was an opportunity to play well and in a new role as well, playing in a three at the back and then I obviously got moved to wing-back in the second half and I’m happy to contribute,” Doherty told the club website after his first outing at Molineux for Wolves since his 2020 departure to Tottenham.

“t felt normal. It was like I hadn’t been away. Look, I never celebrate too hard when I score, that’s the type of person I am, but it felt good. Obviously we won the last game, Everton away, and won again today [Blackpool]. We want to get on a little roll and beat Palace on Sunday before the international break and it’ll give everyone a lot of confidence to come back and go again.”

Boss O’Neil said he wanted to see how Doherty coped in a central role. I know Matt can do the high up wing-back role, where he got his two goals, but I wanted to have a look at him lower down as well, just to see, because we’ve been a little bit short in the centre-half department, so I wanted to have a look at him there," O’Neil said.

“It was a good opportunity for me to get a look at a lot of them because I’ve known them outside, but it’s different levels of details once you’re in a match than when you’re working daily with them and I wanted to know more about them.

“But it was a really good experience for me to get the lads out there and get a good look at them in a real game against a good side, and a lot of them came out of it really well, so it was a good performance.”

O;Neil also praised teenager Fraser, an Ireland U19 cap, for his goal. “We were trying to overplay and it was getting a bit sticky around our goal, so I knew it would suit Nathan, it was just finding the right time that it would suit. I thought he did really well when he came on, he was a threat, he did everything we asked of him and ran into those spaces Blackpool were leaving, so I felt he increased our goal threat when he came in.”