'I'm ashamed for what white people have done for black people' - Guardiola offers support to kneeling players

Pep Guardiola has backed players kneeling in support of Black Lives Matters and says he is 'ashamed' of how white people have treated black people.

The Premier League returned on Wednesday, with players kneeling for ten seconds at the start of Man City's 3-0 win over Arsenal and Aston Villa's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Untied in support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

Speaking after his side's comfortable victory, Guardiola offered his support to the players.

"We should send one thousand million messages for black people. For centuries, for hundreds of years to do what we do for these lovely people," he said.

"I'm embarrassed, I'm ashamed for what the white people have done for the black people. Just because you are born with another colour of skin, how can people think you are completely different than others.

"All these gestures are good, they are positive but you have to do it with facts. It can't be solved in a few days but everything we can do we can do. We have to do a lot of things for the black people that we have not done so far."

Man City capitalised on mistakes from David Luiz to run out 3-0 winners, with goals from Raheem Sterling, a Kevin de Bruyne penalty and a late strike from Phil Foden securing three points for the home side.

"In the beginning there was a lot of energy, everyone wanted the ball," Guardiola said.

"It was important to get the first goal before half-time and then after that with the penalty and the sending off it was a completely different situation.

"You cannot say anything else about that but be happy about the performance of the team and everyone and the good shape.

"We have players who are so dynamic maybe they don't need many training sessions to be in top condition."

One negative for Guardiola was the injury to defender Eric Garcia, who was taking off on a stretcher after a heavy collision with goalkeeper Ederson.

"We are a little bit concerned," he said. "He responds well but we have to wait for the next few hours."

