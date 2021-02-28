'I'm a bit concerned we don't get those penalties' - Solskjaer claims other managers influencing refs after Hudson-Odoi handball

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud remonstrates with Maguire (Andy Rain/PA)
Confirming he was referring to former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in terms of historic attempts from other managers to influence referees, Solskjaer continued: “That’s just the nature of us as managers isn’t it?
“If anything goes against you, you probably want to highlight it.
“I trust the referees not to be influenced by it.
“But I was very surprised by this decision.
“Live, I didn’t think it was a penalty, so I understand why he didn’t give it straight away.
“But looking back, it’s not a very natural position to have your hand in.”
I heard the ref say to H, ‘if I give a pen it’s going to cause a lot of talk after’. H was told it was a pen by VAR, but I’m not going to moanLuke Shaw on Maguire to Sky Sports
The draw kept United in second place in the league table, while Chelsea missed the chance to leapfrog West Ham into fourth.
New Blues boss Thomas Tuchel extended his winning start at Stamford Bridge to nine matches, while United stretched their record-breaking run without a Premier League loss on the road to 20 matches.
United full-back Luke Shaw said referee Stuart Attwell insisted awarding a penalty would have caused “a lot of talk after”.
Addressing Hudson-Odoi’s potential handball, Shaw told Sky Sports: “At the time I saw a handball and didn’t know if it was Mason (Greenwood) or Callum.
“I didn’t know it was a potential check and that they needed to stop it (the game) if it wasn’t going to be a pen.
“But I heard the ref say to H (Maguire), ‘if I give a pen it’s going to cause a lot of talk after’. H was told it was a pen by VAR, but I’m not going to moan.”