Ilkay Gundogan to Arsenal: Man City captain will make decision on his future after Champions League final

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will make a decision on his future after the Champions League final, with the Manchester City captain considering reported interest from Arsenal.

The German international's contract ends next month and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to sign him on a free transfer as he looks to strengthen his midfield for next season.

City are expected to offer Gundogan a new contract, but the 32-year-old has put talks over his future on hold until after Pep Guardiola’s side have completed their bid for a historic treble. Catalan giants Barcelona have also expressed interest in Gundogan, who would add goals and experience to the Arsenal midfield, especially as Granit Xhaka is expected to leave north London.

However, Arsenal’s interest in Gundogan will not affect their pursuit of their top summer target Declan Rice.

Xhaka is in talks over a £13million move to Bayer Leverkusen and the Gunners want to sign two new midfielders as they bid to go again next season after missing out on the title.

Arteta raided his old club City for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer and has a good relationship with Gundogan from his time at the Etihad.

Gundogan lifted the Premier League title on Sunday and will lead City out in the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on June 3 and then in the Champions League decider against Inter Milan seven days later.

After that game in Istanbul, City will make their final attempts to tie their captain down to a new contract. Gundogan is seeking a two-year contract, but so far, City have only offer him a one-year extension despite his key role in their title success.

As well as Gundogan and Rice, the Gunners also have interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount’s future remains in doubt despite incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino seeing him as a key part of his rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

The England international is out of contract at the end of next season and is not close to agreeing an extension after talks with co-owner Todd Boehly showed no sign of a breakthrough.

Arsenal had a £70m bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo turned down in January and he remains another target. The Gunners are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.