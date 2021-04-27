Iheanacho strikes to rescue three points for Foxes

With one swing of his left boot, Kelechi Iheanacho completely flipped the narrative of Leicester’s season to push them closer towards a top-four finish.

Just when it appeared Leicester’s pursuit of a place in next season’s Champions League was going to suffer an untimely blow, the resurgent forward delivered an emphatic winner ten minutes from the end.

Iheanacho now has 14 goals in 14 appearances and this moment seemed pivotal for Brendan Rodgers, with Leicester edging seven points clear of West Ham to stay third in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace had underlined the sheer lunacy of the European Super League plot by producing a wonderfully professional performance, threatening to unsettle the race for the finish.

But Iheanacho’s brilliantly taken goal will inject fresh optimism into Leicester’s season and continue their momentum at a critical stage of the campaign.

It was all the more vital as Rodgers still has to play Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham before the end of the season. Whenever Leicester have dared to threaten the established elite in recent years, the recurring theme has always been doubts over their staying power.

In the historic campaign when they won the title under Claudio Ranieri in 2015/2016, there were many who insisted they would disappear with the Christmas decorations, before the club secured the most unexpected of footballing miracles.

Last season Leicester were challenging Liverpool around the festive period, until a collapse over the second half of the truncated season led them to missing out on Champions League football on the final day.

Can they last the distance this time? This was a night Rodgers would have prepared for, against such well-organised opponents, despite Leicester reaching the FA Cup Final and demolishing West Brom last week.

Palace never looked like following the script, unsettling the hosts with a disciplined display which underlined the enduring quality of manager Roy Hodgson. They were clearly determined to make their mark, taking the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute.

After Christian Benteke’s fierce challenge on Youri Tielemans on the halfway line, Eberechi Eze advanced into space and threaded through a wonderful pass to Wilfried Zaha.

Breaking the offside trap, Zaha had only Kasper Schmeichel to beat and although the Leicester goalkeeper managed to get a hand on the shot he could not prevent the ball from drifting into the bottom corner.

Palace survived a Var review late in the first half when Joel Ward appeared to collide with Wilfred Ndidi in the penalty area, but were relatively untroubled. The message from Rodgers to his players at half-time would have been to stay patient, and they were rewarded five minutes into the second period.

Cheikhou Kouyate failed to clear Tielemans’s pass and Iheanacho squared the ball to Castagne, whose rising shot beat Vicente Guaita to register his first goal since September.





But with time ticking away, Iheanacho delivered the crucial contribution, brilliantly taking the ball down from Jonny Evans’s lofted pass before driving an unstoppable shot into the top corner. The Nigeria international has been revitalised under Rodgers this year, and this goal may prove a potentially pivotal memory from the season.

