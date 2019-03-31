Jürgen Klopp believes that Liverpool winning the Premier League title would be a "championship of will" after his side dug deep to beat Tottenham Hotspur in dramatic fashion at Anfield.

'If you win 5-0 today, it can lead you on the wrong path' - Jurgen Klopp says winning title would be 'championship of will'

Liverpool returned to the top of the table thanks to a 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pochettino's visitors, but only did so thanks to a 90th-minute Hugo Lloris error with led to a Toby Alderweireld own goal.

The title challengers sit two points clear of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand to play in what has the potential to be one of the best run-ins in the Premier League’s history.

Klopp was delighted with the manner of the victory said it was a greater psychological boost to win late on rather than enjoy a comfortable victory.

"If you win 5-0 today, it can lead you on the wrong path. We are all human beings," he said.

"Nine months ago, we started and wanted to go for the highest stakes in two competitions. We did it our way. The boys improved so much.

"It feels like we always have to apologise a bit about the football last season, people always want the 100 per cent package. We had to find a way to win football games much more often than in the past. Up to now, it's worked."

Klopp added: "If we would be first of the table after the last matchday, it would be a championship of will. That's how it is. We want it. Not only that, we get used to situations step by step.

"I've been here three-and-a-half years. It was the best performance of a Liverpool crowd since I am in after an equaliser. It was completely front-footed."

City will have the chance to climb back above Liverpool on Wednesday night, when they play their rearranged fixture against Cardiff City.

Independent News Service