'If you want a result, you have to minimise mistakes' - Thomas Tuchel gives frank assessment after shock loss

Thomas Tuchel refused to offer up excuses as West Ham beat his Chelsea side 3-2 in a thrilling game at the London Stadium.

Arthur Masuaku’s bizarre late strike sent Chelsea spinning to a 3-2 defeat at West Ham in a rip-roaring London derby.

Thomas Tuchel’s pace setters led twice through a Thiago Silva header and a sublime goal from Mason Mount, but they were pegged back both times by a penalty from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen’s strike.

And with four minutes remaining, substitute Masuaku swung a speculative effort towards the Chelsea goal which Blues keeper Edouard Mendy pushed inside his own near post.

It was a second costly error by Mendy, who had also given away the penalty after he failed to deal with a back pass.

Not that West Ham were complaining, having got back to winning ways after three games without a victory to ensure they will stay in the top four this weekend.

"We cannot give excuses that we are tired, every team is tired in the Premier League through winter," stated Tuchel.

"It is also a question of risk management. If you invite a team like West Ham into your own box, to the last 20 metres by giving big ball losses then you are in trouble.

"I don't think we did a bad match, it was OK, we can win with this performance. It is tough to play here, we did too many individual mistakes, we did already against Manchester United and Watford and got punished - if you want a result at this level you have to minimise mistakes. We talked about it before, it's obviously not helped.

"We created a lot of half chances, a lot of touches in the box, but sometimes you need a bit of luck, a deflected shot or loose ball that falls to our feet. Their third one is a strange one, the two big chances they had in the first half were our mistakes.

"We could not finish it with clear and better chances, be more ruthless, we struggled also in defending some situations.

"Every loss is a bump in the road, that will not hold us back from what we demand from us but we need to play more accurate, more stable and reduce big mistakes."

Tuchel's gloom was contrasted by joy in the West Ham dressing room, with Hammers boss David Moyes delighted to add the scalp of Chelsea to his side's list in a season when they have already beaten top-four rivals Liverpool.

"Truthfully, I didn’t think we played that well today, but we got the goals and in other games I don’t think we played any worse or any better but we haven’t got the goals," conceded Moyes.

"Today we got the goals to go with it, and to get them against a team that don’t concede many is a great credit to the lads.

"We were much better in the second half. We were too passive and submissive in the first half. They are quality, that is why they are European champions because of the level they can play at. Whether you press them or stay off them, they are very good at both."