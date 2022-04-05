‘If you give him time, I think he'd do well’ – Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino to be next United boss

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney would choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag to become manager at his former club Manchester United.

It is an enduring debate that continues to divide opinions longer after their careers have come to an end - who wins in a battle between Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes?

Liverpool fans will always believe Gerrard is a Premier League legend, even though he never won the title during his magnificent Anfield career.

Meanwhile, Scholes retired with 11 Premier League title wins to his credit and Rooney believes there is only one winner in this duel as he picks his former United team-mate.

When asked on Sky Sports' Monday Night Footballer whether Scholes would be his pick ahead of Gerrard, he offered an emphatic: 'Yes'.

Rooney also gave his verdict on who should be the next Manchester United manager, as he picked Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag.

"I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League," said Rooney. "He knows the Premier League and at Tottenham he brought a lot of players through. He did it at Southampton as well.

"If I'm choosing from one of the two, that's who I'd choose. He would need to be given time to place his blueprint on the club and on the team. If you give him time, I think he'd do well.

"For Manchester United not to be challenging, I think they'd want the season to stop now and forget about the Champions League. They're not going to compete in the competition as it stands even if they qualified for it.

"They have to rebuild the squad and everything around the first team and the club to make sure they put themselves in a position in two or three years' time where they can actually go and challenge again for the Premier League."

Rooney also suggested Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo would not be missed if they leave United this summer, Pogba set to leave on a free transfer after running his contract down.

"I think it's got to a point where it's probably better for him to move on. If Paul is honest with himself, he probably hasn't had the impact he'd have liked since he returned to Manchester United," he added.

"I watch him for France and he's a completely different player. The ability, vision and control of the game is always there for France. It hasn't quite worked at United for him, and there's a few players they need to let go of.

"With Ronaldo, you have to say the move (back to United) hasn't worked. He's scored important goals early on in the season in the Champions League and he's scored the hat-trick against Tottenham but I think if you're looking towards the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to lift United over the next two or three years.

"Cristiano is getting on a bit and he's certainly not the player he was when he was in his 20s and that happens. He's a goal threat but I think during the rest of the game, they need more."