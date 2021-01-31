'If we can fix our problem then we will' - Klopp confirms hunt for centre-back as Liverpool climb to third spot

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) hugs Mohamed Salah at the end of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 victory at West Ham to lift the reigning Premier League champions to within a point of Manchester United.

Following on from Thursday night's 3-1 victory at Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp's side found London to be a fruitful hunting ground once again as they pulled off the same result against the high-flying Hammers with all the goals coming in the second half.

Liverpool came to life after a first half almost devoid of goalmouth action at the London Stadium, with Salah providing two superb finishes to claim the points for his side.

The Egyptian cut in to curl home with his left foot in the 57th minute - his first league goal since December 19 - and doubled the lead with a silky finish from a 68th-minute counter-attack.

Expand Close Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal in the Premier League clash with West Ham at London Stadium / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal in the Premier League clash with West Ham at London Stadium

Substitute Roberto Firmino set up Gini Wijnaldum to tap home Liverpool's third in the 84th minute before Craig Dawson replied for the hosts with a consolation goal three minutes later.

The win lifts Liverpool up to third place - one point behind United - with Leicester's defeat at home to Leeds earlier in the day pushing them down to fourth position.

Manchester City now sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of United with a game in hand.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: "It was a great game, very professionally controlled against a flying side. We created something in the first half, but not enough and we were patient.

"It paid off in the second half and we scored three wonderful goals and I am happy."

On his side's return to form, he said: "We spoke about it in the last few weeks and maybe in the last week we have spoken about the right stuff.

"These boys are a really good group. They always were, they were not happy not winning football games but they kept the right attitude. We have found a way to be uncomfortable again for other teams."

Klopp refused to say whether Liverpool were interested in signing Preston's Ben Davies, but said his side are looking for a centre-half before Monday's deadline.

Expand Close Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Premier League clash with West Ham United. Photo: Reuters/John Walton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the Premier League clash with West Ham United. Photo: Reuters/John Walton

"We said our eyes are always open and if we can fix our problem then we will," he added.

Online Editors