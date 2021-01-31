'If we can fix our problem then we will' - Klopp confirms hunt for centre-back as Liverpool climb to third spot

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) hugs Mohamed Salah at the end of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) hugs Mohamed Salah at the end of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday January 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a 3-1 victory at West Ham to lift the reigning Premier League champions to within a point of Manchester United.
Following on from Thursday night's 3-1 victory at Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp's side found London to be a fruitful hunting ground once again as they pulled off the same result against the high-flying Hammers with all the goals coming in the second half.
Liverpool came to life after a first half almost devoid of goalmouth action at the London Stadium, with Salah providing two superb finishes to claim the points for his side.
The Egyptian cut in to curl home with his left foot in the 57th minute - his first league goal since December 19 - and doubled the lead with a silky finish from a 68th-minute counter-attack.