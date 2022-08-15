If Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were GAA coaches they would be told to cop themselves on

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte made eejits of themselves at Stamford Bridge. Forget all the blather about this being the kind of passion which makes the Premier League The Greatest League In The World.

What you had was two men with a combined age of more than a hundred years between them going bald-headed for each other because they felt a handshake hadn’t been delivered in an acceptable fashion.

It’s pretty hypocritical for an English commentariat which had to be collectively administered smelling salts after passing out with indignation during the Atletico Madrid-Manchester City schemozzle to hail yesterday’s fracas as a magic moment.

And it would be even more so for an Irish media which decries as an utter disgrace similar flare-ups at GAA matches. The Galway and Armagh footballers at least had the excuse of youth. Tuchel and Conte are old enough to have more sense.

Chelsea’s boss seemed annoyed that his Spurs counterpart looked away when they were shaking hands. But Brian Cody exhibited a similar lingering handshake when greeting Henry Shefflin after their Leinster Championship encounter.

Had this led to the managers going for each other’s throats it’s hard to imagine hurling commentators exulting over their magnificent enthusiasm.

So why go easier on two millionaires than on teachers, plumbers and bank officials who get into similar sideline scraps? Perhaps there really is one law for the rich and one law for the poor. Enough money, it seems, can dignify anything.

The idea that a touchline scrap is the gold standard of managerial passion is daft. No rivalry is more ferocious than the one between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and no two managers are more fervently enthusiastic about their job. Yet, they somehow manage to avoid acting like teenagers outside a takeaway when the final whistle blows.

Ref Anthony Taylor’s performance is another reason not to hail this match as epitomising the Premier League at its best. Chelsea were victims of one of the greatest robberies to take place in South West London since Dick Turpin held up a stagecoach on Barnes Common in 1735.

Spurs should never have been in a position to score either of the two goals which earned them a draw. Their first from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg came just 44 seconds after Kai Havertz had been clearly hacked down by Rodrigo Bentancur. Their last-gasp equaliser from Harry Kane followed an incident when Cristian Romero, like some Seventies TV wrestling villain, grabbed Marc Cucurella by the admittedly tempting hair of his head and flung the Spaniard to the ground.

This was also ignored by Taylor who will be heading to this year’s World Cup in the footsteps of such illustrious predecessors as Graham Poll, who booked one player three times in the 2006 match between Croatia and Australia, and Howard Webb whose immortal display saw him award more yellow cards than there were shots on goal in the 2010 final between Spain and Holland.

Taylor’s laissez-faire attitude may have contributed to Tuchel’s uncharacteristic loss of the rag. The German may suffer more pangs of conscience about the incident than his Italian counterpart who’s never been averse to raising the sideline temperature. Spurs are a different team under Conte. The gulf between what they were and what he wants them to become was encapsulated in the different performances his side produced either side of the half-time whistle.

The first half saw an archetypal watery Spurs performance against quality opposition. It was so Spursy the players might as well have been wearing cockerel costumes.

Yet they were an entirely different outfit in the second half. The introduction of Richarlison provided a definite boost in terms of energy and desire. It may also be significant that Kane’s equaliser was created by a fine Ivan Perisic corner and that the corner which began Spurs’ injury-time siege followed a blocked shot by Yves Bissouma.

All three new signings should strengthen Spurs considerably and it was surprising that Conte opted not to start any of them. Tuchel, by contrast, threw in Kalidou Koulibaly, Cucurella and Raheem Sterling from the start.

Koulibaly had the dream debut with his spectacular 19th-minute volley the kind of goal which earns a player instant folk hero status with home fans. Cucurella was a hugely energetic presence on the left flank, a 50th-minute incident when he outfought the more physically imposing Emerson Royal displaying his feistiness.

But the opportunity Sterling missed on the hour, blazing off-target from 10 yards after a fine run by Ruben Loftus-Cheek was worryingly reminiscent of the similar squandered chances over the past couple of seasons which cost him his berth at the Etihad.

Havertz was guilty of an even worse miss, volleying wide from six yards shortly after Spurs equalised. The most worrying thing for Tuchel is that, though Chelsea played some magnificent football and often seemed streets ahead of the visitors, this result recalled several from last season when they failed to close out games despite dominating.

Both sides showed enough to suggest that, at the very least, they should be in pole position for the third and fourth Champions League slots. This was a fine game but the post-match antics were more the sh*t after the Lord Mayor’s Show than the cherry on the cake.

That’s not because of the effect on the children of the nation or on the watching fans, though raising the emotional temperature at the end of a match which has been marred by supporter arrests in recent times may not have been the wisest decision.

It’s because the row was stupid and the chortling reaction to it even stupider and stupidity is bad enough in its own right. Suspensions will follow. But at least we’ll be spared the clubs telling us about the fine work these men do with the underage teams.

Round two is in February. This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.