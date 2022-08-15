| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were GAA coaches they would be told to cop themselves on

Eamonn Sweeney

talking point

Get a grip: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, left, shakes hands with with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte after yesterday's feisty derby at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Get a grip: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, left, shakes hands with with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte after yesterday's feisty derby at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Getty Images

Get a grip: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, left, shakes hands with with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte after yesterday's feisty derby at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Getty Images

Get a grip: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, left, shakes hands with with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte after yesterday's feisty derby at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte made eejits of themselves at Stamford Bridge. Forget all the blather about this being the kind of passion which makes the Premier League The Greatest League In The World.

What you had was two men with a combined age of more than a hundred years between them going bald-headed for each other because they felt a handshake hadn’t been delivered in an acceptable fashion.

Most Watched

Privacy