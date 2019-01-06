John Giles didn't hold back in his analysis of Liverpool's performance in the 2-1 defeat to Man City, saying that Jurgen Klopp's men ran out of ideas after their usual style of play failed to overpower the champions.

'If they haven't got the go, go, go, they don't have that much else' - John Giles gives blunt assessment of Liverpool

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane proved enough for Pep Guardiola's men to secure three valuable points at the Ethiad Stadium, with Liverpool falling just short in a game that could have a huge bearing on this season's Premier League title race.

Liverpool had an opportunity to stretch their lead over Man City to ten points, but instead saw the gap reduced to just four with 17 games still to play.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Giles said that Liverpool's potent front three failed to deliver against Man City, with the former RTÉ pundit also singling out three Reds players for criticism.

"If Liverpool haven't got the go, go, go, they don't have that much else," Giles said.

"The three up front are usually very good at setting the pace, they didn't do it the other night.

"Manchester City reversed the intensity, it was very, very hectic at times."

"Henderson was poor, Alexander-Arnold was poor, Lovren was terrible," Giles added.

"That's the way I saw the Liverpool team."

Giles added that he thought the two Man City goal-scorers were the standout players for the home side.

"Aguero was really good, and Sane, well I thought he gave Alexander-Arnold a real chasing in the game," he said.

