If shambolic Man United don’t win the Premier League or Champions League Ronaldo will look a vanity buy

Paul McGrath

The Red Devils look a mess with no Raphael Varane and Foxes might have hit seven

Oh Lord, can one man make that much of a difference – when he has only played a handful of games for Manchester United?

The absence of injured centre-half Raphael Varane yesterday left Manchester United’s defence looking like a comedy of errors as they fell to a shocking defeat against Leicester City.

Never mind the 4-2 scoreline, it was only the brilliance of David de Gea in goal for United that stopped the home team winning this 6-2 or even 7-2.

