‘If Robbo’s leg is on the ground it’s a broken leg’ – Jurgen Klopp slams ref for not sending Harry Kane off

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticised referee referee Paul Tierney’s performance after he failed to send off Harry Kane but dismissed Andy Robertson.

Kane was awarded a yellow card for a studs up challenge on Robertson, with replays showing his studs clearly missing the ball.

“Some of those questions you are better to ask Mr Tierney what he thinks,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“We can give Robbo a red card, it’s not the smartest challenge of his life, but that (Kane) is definitely a red card.

“People will say his leg is in the air, but it’s pure coincidence. Harry cannot judge that, if Robbo’s leg is on the ground it’s a broken leg.”

Klopp continued: “We are sitting there and he thinks, ‘I’ll have a look against at the Robertson situation’, fine, that’s what it’s there for.

“The draw is OK, we are not that crazy to think we can’t draw at Tottenham but these situations are crucial. They are decisive.

“With the penalty he thinks Diogo (Jota) stops on purpose because he wants the foul. If you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot run and shoot at the same moment.

“You need an objective referee who sees the situation and judges them. You have to ask him what his problem is with me.”

Tottenham boss Conte refused to get into a debate over the referee’s performance.

“Honestly, I don’t want to speak about the decision of the referee. I think the game was good for both teams and Harry played a good game,” he told Sky Sports.

“He scored one goal and for us he is vital. I think there were chances to score other goals and he is an important player for us.

“It was an exciting game and we created many, many chances. We have to be a bit disappointed with the draw. We played against a really strong team, this team is amazing and they are working for many years.

“It’s a good performance but for the chances we created we go home with the thought, instead of one point it could have been three.”