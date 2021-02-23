'If I upset some Liverpool fans, I don't apologise for it' – Jamie Carragher on criticism for Klopp analysis

Jamie Carragher has hit back at Liverpool fans who criticised him for questioning Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and his players after a woeful slump in form.

Klopp's side have lost four successive games at Anfield and fallen a massive 19 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, yet Carragher admitted he had come under fire from Liverpool fans after he suggested they should be doing better after last Saturday's defeat against Everton.

Speaking on Sky's Monday Night Football, Carragher served up a passionate defence of his opinions as he insisted Klopp and Liverpool needed to change the pattern that has destroyed their Premier League defence and do it quickly.

"What I would say is I was very critical of Liverpool on commentary in the derby game - and it seemed to upset a section of the Liverpool supporters, shall we say, that I wasn't maybe more supportive, and I didn't look at the reasons why," he said.

"What I would say is that I've analysed this Liverpool team for three years now, certainly when it has been at its best under Jurgen Klopp, and I come off shows like this or commentating on Liverpool, and if you're an Everton supporter, a Manchester City supporter or a Manchester United supporter, you say: 'Carragher, biased for Liverpool. All he ever says is positive things'.

"Premier League champions, European Cup winners, best team in the world. There's nothing negative to say. Right now, there is, and if I upset some Liverpool fans, I don't apologise for it.

"What this team has done is amazing and we love them - but it doesn't mean they are exempt from criticism."

Carragher went on to suggest Liverpool cannot use the absence of key defender Virgil van Dijk due to a long-term injury, as he urged Klopp to consider a chance of tactics.

"I said on the TV that I'm sick of talking about Virgil van Dijk and what I mean by that is we've highlighted that on this show, the bigger picture," Carragher added.

"Liverpool can't win the league with Van Dijk being out for the whole season, I didn't feel - I said that after the last derby game (in October).

"But the problems Liverpool have, whether their defenders are out, the midfield players are at centre-back, does not mean they can't win home games against Everton, Brighton, Burnley, West Brom.

"Manchester United, maybe, Man City, real top quality, but it's not an excuse for individual games.

"So there's something now where they've got to find a way to win.

"So you're talking about maybe doing something different. It's not rip everything up, of course it's not, but I do think there could be a tweaking of the system - maybe a 4-2-3-1, bring an extra attacking player in, because Liverpool are struggling to create and score goals.

"The reason I said I don't want to use Van Dijk as an excuse, etc, is because Liverpool started the game against Everton with 10 Champions League winners. That's why I'm saying it's not an excuse in individual games.

"The bigger picture about the league and qualifying for the top four, I get, but individual games and the games we're talking about, they've got to do something in that."

"No matter what problem you have as a Liverpool player, you can't not win at home for six games. That's not acceptable. It's not.

"When I think of situations I've been in - and I've been in teams not as good as this one - but you find a way to win. We beat Everton twice with 10 men.

Online Editors