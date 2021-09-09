'If he wants too much money, Liverpool will have to let him go' - why Mo Salah is facing an uncertain future

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has given his verdict on Liverpool's hopes of hanging on to Mohamed Salah, as the club continue contract talks with their leading marksman.

Speaking exclusively to sundyworld.com, McManaman hopes Liverpool can find agreement with the Egyptian to ensure he stays at the club beyond his current contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Yet after a summer that saw a host of Liverpool first-team stars sign contract extensions, Salah has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, with the club keen to avoid him entering the final year of his contract next summer.

Sunday World columnist John Aldridge has suggested Liverpool may need to consider selling Salah if he doesn't sign a new deal, with McManaman echoing those sentiments as he spoke to us at a BT Sport event.

"If he wants too much money and Liverpool can't afford it, they'll have to let him go," declared McManaman.

"If he wants half a million a week, that won't happen at Liverpool, but you would hope he wants something the club can afford and if that's the case, then I'd expect him to stay.

"You can't go ballistic paying wages to try and compete with PSG or Man City because they are in a different world financially.

"Someone else will be up next (for contract talks) and we've seen situations where one player gets a huge pay rise and then the next star player is upset and wants the same. It causes chaos in the team. You have to try and keep lid on it somewhere.

"We have just come out of a pandemic and every big club has lost well over £100million and you can't just go mad like that.

"Yes, pay him what he's worth, I have no problem with that. He is a brilliant player, pay him what he's worth. But if he wants double his wages, you can't do that. You have to be sensible, especially in these difficult financial times."

Aldridge echoed McManaman's sentiments, as the former Liverpool striker insisted he wants the Egyptian to stay, but only if it fits within the club's budget.

"You can't let it go to a year (left) on his contract, which is what they did with Gini Wijnaldum and he saw it out," Aldo told us about Salah's future.

"Man United have done it with Paul Pogba and if I'm Pogba, I don't sign a contract. Of course you don't. They've left it too late. You see it out and walk away for nothing. He will get £70million in his back pocket. It's not rocket science. United have left the door open for him to do that and from a Liverpool point of view, I hope he does.

"From a football perspective and a fan perspective, Liverpool have to do something. It’s a game of cards and the players hold all the aces. If you let them get into the position with one year left, you are only going to get beaten in the card game

"Liverpool need to keep all their best players and he is one of them. He is on big money, probably the highest paid player. Whatever he wants, they have to work it out between them.

"I wonder how much money footballer want at the end of their career? I wonder how much cash people need to be happy and it borders on greed at times, but some players are very, very greedy.

"Liverpool need to sort Salah’s future out in the next few weeks, and if he isn’t going to sign a new deal, then a big decision has to be made on what happens next."

BT Sport is the home of UEFA Champions League football. Watch every game of the 2021/22 competition live and Sky customers in Ireland can watch all the action with a Sports Extra package.