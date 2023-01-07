| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘If anyone has a chance, it’s Evan' – Former Irish coaches tip Ferguson to buck Premier League trend

Surely someone is asking how did we let this lad slip through the gap? – Liverpool's loss is Brighton’s gain 

Evan Ferguson scores Brighton's second goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in a recent Premier League match. Photo: PA/Reuters Expand
Evan Expand

Close

Evan Ferguson scores Brighton's second goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in a recent Premier League match. Photo: PA/Reuters

Evan Ferguson scores Brighton's second goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in a recent Premier League match. Photo: PA/Reuters

Evan

Evan

/

Evan Ferguson scores Brighton's second goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in a recent Premier League match. Photo: PA/Reuters

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Training on cold, dark January evenings as the post-Christmas clouds hover, when credit card bills lurk, and a box of Celebrations is no longer one of the key food groups, can bring down the mood.

But around Dublin schoolboy club St Kevin’s Boys, all week there was a collective spring in the step of the mid-winter. The sight of their former player Evan Ferguson score his first Premier League goal, and then score again on his first Premier League start days later, was good for the soul.

Most Watched

Privacy