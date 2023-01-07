‘If anyone has a chance, it’s Evan' – Former Irish coaches tip Ferguson to buck Premier League trend

Training on cold, dark January evenings as the post-Christmas clouds hover, when credit card bills lurk, and a box of Celebrations is no longer one of the key food groups, can bring down the mood.

But around Dublin schoolboy club St Kevin’s Boys, all week there was a collective spring in the step of the mid-winter. The sight of their former player Evan Ferguson score his first Premier League goal, and then score again on his first Premier League start days later, was good for the soul.

“Everyone is just buzzing,” says Ferguson’s former coach Karl Lambe, speaking while taking a break from a Thursday night training session.

For those who know Ferguson and who worked with him, his arrival on the Premier League stage is a joy to watch, but not a surprise. It also sparked memories of how a boy became a man and turned into one of the most talked-about players in the English top flight.

“I was emotional the other night, seeing a lad I knew since he was six, now scoring goals on Match of the Day, it’s hard not to get emotional,” says Lambe, who worked with Ferguson for eight years at Kevin’s.

Roberto de Zerbi is the man who gave Ferguson his Premier League chance, but Keith Long was the one who decided that Ferguson, at the age of 14, was good enough and old enough to play men’s football.

For Long, it’s not so much the talent that stood out – his ability was a given – but the attitude. He recalls the occasion of Ferguson’s full debut for Bohemians, away to St Patrick’s Athletic in a league game in November 2020 – 13 months after his actual league debut as a sub.

Bohs came from behind to win 2-1 but the key moment for Ferguson was having a goal disallowed.

“Evan has the right attitude, which separates him somewhat from maybe what has gone on before when we talk about young players trying to make a career. He’s focused on his career and working hard,” says Long.

“That disallowed goal against St Pat’s gave me an insight into what he was, that this boy was focused and driven. He was absolutely fuming that his goal was disallowed. You could see it in his eyes, that the ref made such a howler. He’d have gone down in history as not just the youngest scorer in the club’s history but league history, that was a snapshot into his mentality.

“He has to work hard but that’s what he does. He’s a humble lad, no airs or graces but also a fierce competitor and that’s what I saw in his eyes that night away to St Pat’s. He wanted to break records, he wanted to have a career in football, he didn’t take that decision lightly, and I liked that when I saw it in him.”

Talent spotting is a skill, and it’s impossible to tell if someone in senior infants can become a top player. Lambe saw Ferguson at the very beginning of this story. “The summer I first worked with Evan (2011) he was only six. I was asked to coach a group of lads just out of the Kevin’s nursery, going into U-8s and that was Evan’s group. Philip Grehan was the manager, I was the coach,” Lambe says.

“And he has never changed. He is still just a lovely kid, laid-back, mannerly, loves playing football. He’d play football 24 hours a day if he was let. He stood out, and people have asked me if he stood out as he was big. He was obviously physically big, but he was just a brilliant footballer, both feet, could dribble, and he understood the game well. He played in every position, and only started playing up front regularly towards the end of U-12s.”

For the coaches at St Kevin’s, it was deliberate to play Ferguson in a variety of positions. “He was just so comfortable anywhere that we wanted to challenge him,” says Lambe.

Domestic challenges were fine but there were also tests against the best.

“Evan played three times in the one year against Gavi, who was just playing for Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. His Barcelona team played Kevin’s. Evan played centre-half in one of the games, just because he could deal with what Barca were throwing at us. That was U-12s, and he was just so calm,” Lambe recalls.

By the age of 11, scouts were on his case, other talents like Jamie Mullins (Ferguson’s teammate at Kevin’s and Bohs, and now again at Brighton) were also spotted. “I think Everton was his first trial. Everton and Liverpool were the main ones at U-13s, when he started to go over. Liverpool had him over a few times but he just felt Brighton was the right fit for him,” says Lambe.

“And I wonder if those clubs are asking why they didn’t make more of a push for him, especially Liverpool as he’d been over there so much and had done well. Surely someone is asking how did we let this lad slip through the gap?”

Brighton have strong links in Ireland, have eyes on the ground with their Irish scout Leroy McCourt – brother of Derry City legend Paddy, and they did the groundwork to have Ferguson secured.

Long admits there was a massive “backlash” when he used Ferguson in the first team at 14, first in a friendly against Chelsea and then as a sub in a league game away to Derry City.

Some argued that Bohs had cheapened themselves, and put a child at risk, to place him in the shop window and get a move away. Long argued at the time that the Brighton deal was already in place, though not publicised, and he stands over that.

“I don’t apologise for playing him at 14 and never will, it was the right thing to do. It was a football decision, made in consultation with Evan’s parents, they were happy for him to play in that environment,” says Long, explaining that Ferguson was needed for the Derry game due to an injury crisis.

Lambe says: “Some of the stuff that was said then was ridiculous. People were not saying what an achievement it was for a lad to play for Bohs in the League of Ireland at 14. With the social media backlash it was like Evan, Bohs, his parents, everyone had done something wrong.”

Ferguson then dropped back to the Bohs’ academy and didn’t feature for the first team again for over a year. His progress at Brighton was rapid, as Ferguson breezed through the U-18 and U-23 squads to make the first team, also winning senior Ireland caps late last year. Graham Potter liked him but De Zerbi loves this lad.

And while his current success can be enjoyed, it also comes with a caveat. The last two decades have thrown up far too many cases of Irish players who have done what Ferguson has achieved – played and scored in the Premier League in their teens – but were unable to sustain that. Injury, loss of form, change of manager, and relegation can all derail a player, but many wounds were self-inflicted. A wise head can be turned by money, fame, glamour, ego and poor life choices.

Back in 1999, Michael Reddy was the Evan Ferguson of his day. A former League of Ireland striker scoring in the Premier League (for Sunderland) as a teenager. But Reddy’s Premier League life, and his entire career, was all too brief, as he was forced to retire at 26.

“I have only myself to blame for losing focus,” he told the Irish Independent recently.

Those with a knowledge of the game see the pitfalls, but also feel that Ferguson can succeed where others struggled and become more than a one-week wonder.

“I met him over Christmas and it was like he’d never been away, he was so down to earth,” says Long.

“I can’t see him getting ahead of himself, and on the evidence to date he won’t. He has the media attention now and we have to make sure we don’t over-burden him with expectation, or else things don’t go to plan. He is on the first step of the ladder and has a lot of work to do but I am sure the people around him are telling him that.”

Long and Lambe gives credit to Evan’s parents Barry and Sarah, especially Barry’s understanding of the game as former player and a current FAI coach.

“His parents are the prototype for a player’s parents, they were the same if Evan’s team had won or lost, no drama,” says Lambe. “Even when Evan started to do well, that time of the Chelsea friendly with Bohs, they never changed. You never had that fear of an ego there, of problem parents, who can be a nightmare. That was evident from the off.

“These lads went from being six-year-olds to teenagers, but I never saw Evan become a sulky teenager, he was always so respectful. Maybe he will one day tell everyone to f*** off but I don’t think that’s in his nature,” added Lambe.

“I told him one day that I didn’t want to see him rock up with the earrings and tattoos, he just shook his head and said, that’s not me. I can’t see Evan with a stupid haircut and tattoos. He’s still close to the lads he played with here, like Jamie Mullins and Seán Grehan. I don’t think they’d let him get carried away.

“If anyone has a chance, it’s Evan. To date he has never shown any signs where you’d be worried about him. Some players have those signs. I have seen that with players, and usually their parents were a nightmare, players move clubs for no reason, or they demand to be played in a certain position. We have lads who were on Evan’s Kennedy Cup team who are not even playing football now, and they’re only 18, so you always have that concern,” Lambe added.

Long agrees: “All the best players have talent but the difference is the attitude and the application. That will help Evan in his progression, be that at Brighton or wherever. It’s that attitude that makes him.

"He knows he has the physical and athletic attributes needed to be a good player, he has what it takes to be a top player but with the grounding he has, and the environment he’s in at Brighton, he’s in a good place.

“Evan has risen to every challenge. He has shown he has the temperament, he made his full international debut at 18. The fear I have is that us, as a footballing nation, we are crying out for a striker, someone to pin our hopes on and I hope we don’t do that to this boy. He needs time to develop and grow, to find his feet at Premier League level and flourish.

“Give him the chance. It’s a great story but we need to handle Evan with kid gloves and that he’s allowed to reach the level that his ability can take him to.”