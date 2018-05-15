Eamon Dunphy says the Premier League-winning Manchester City side are "nowhere close" to being the greatest English team of all-time.

'I'd put ten teams ahead of them' - Eamon Dunphy says Man City 'nowhere near' being best ever Premier League team

Pep Guardiola's side finished their campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Southampton, ensuring they became the first ever Premier League club to collect 100 points in a single season.

Despite the achievement, Dunphy believes City have some way to go to be considered the best English club of the Premier League era. "I'd put about 10 teams ahead of them, they're nowhere close to being the greatest team of all time in England, or anywhere else for that matter," Dunphy told RTE 2fm's Game On last night.

Manchester City won their third Premier League title in spectacular style, with a gap of 19 points to second-placed Manchester United. However, Dunphy believes this is more a reflection on the quality of their opponents. "You have to look at the state of the other clubs that were contending, starting with Man United perhaps. You could look at Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal. All of them have problems, very serious problems in Arsenal's case, in Chelsea's case."

Guardiola's side fell short in Europe, crashing out of the Champions League with a quarter-final exit to Liverpool, and Dunphy claims Jurgen Klopp's men exposed City's weaknesses. "They were just a very well coached team, up to a point. Defensively they're poor, as the Champions League proved.

"They lost 5-1 to Liverpool on aggregate, they've a lot to do to become a Champions League contender. "They lost 3-0 at Anfield, they couldn't score a goal in the Champions League match. That was their biggest match of the season, and they performed pretty poorly.

"They don't strike me as anything close to being a top, top team."

Online Editors