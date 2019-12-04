Jose Mourinho has insisted he has no regrets over his decision to live at The Lowry Hotel during his two-and-a-half year reign as Manchester United manager, as he suggested he was too much of a fan of room service to leave his £816-a-night suite.

'I would have to iron' - Jose Mourinho on why he stayed at a hotel during his reign as Manchester United boss

Mourinho's refusal to buy or rent a house in Manchester was viewed by many as evidence of his lack of commitment to his job at United, but he has offered up an alternative view ahead of his first return to United since he was sacked by the club last December.

While insisting he expects to receive a warm welcome from United supporters when he return to Old Trafford as Tottenham manager on Wednesday night, he offered up a colourful explanation for his decision to stay at The Lowry.

"I would be unhappy if I was in a house on my own. I would have to clean, I don't want that," he stated.

"I would have to iron, I don't know how to. I have to cook; I would cook fried eggs and sausages because that's the only thing I can do.

"I lived in an amazing apartment. It was not a room. It was mine all the time. It was not like after one week I had to leave. No, it was mine. I left everything there; my television, my books, my computer. It was a flat with 'bring me a coffee latte, please', or 'I don't want to go down for dinner, bring my dinner up'.

"If I was watching football or doing work with one of my assistants I would ask; 'bring us food'. I had everything. If I was in an apartment alone it would be much more difficult. I was fine - more than fine."

Jose Mourinho insists he looks back fondly despite a frustrating spell at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mourinho can pile the pressure on his successor Ole Gunnar Solksjaer by guiding his Tottenham side to victory against United and he has suggested he benefited from reflecting on the mistakes he make at United.

"I did the best I could," he added. "Of course I analyse it, I met my assistants, we analysed everything. When we analysed it, it was in a very positive, constructive way.

"I forbid them in the analysis to blame anyone else but us. Focus on us. Don't focus on the club, don't focus on the players, focus just on us. What could we do better? What can we do better in the future? Where do we have to improve? It was very constructive.

"The point is you win or you learn, you don't lose. So I feel that. It was good because I managed to win something, some nice things and do some nice things. On the opposite side, I learned and I think I'm a better coach now than when I was there."

Mourinho has opted to avoid taking his Tottenham players to The Lowry ahead of the game against United on Wednesday, as they spent Tuesday night at the less glamorous £70-a-room Crowne Plaza in Manchester as he looks to avoid traffic problems on the night of the match.

Online Editors