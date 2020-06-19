'I would be swinging punches at that guy' - Roy Keane returns with a bang as he tears into David de Gea

Roy Keane tore into David de Gea for his role in Spurs' opening goal against Man United.

Roy Keane has lambasted Man United goalkeeper David de Gea following an error against Spurs, saying he would be 'swinging punches' at the Spaniard.

Spurs midfielder Steven Bergwijn waltzed through the Man United defence, with Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire culpable, before slamming the ball to the net via David de Gea's body to give his side a 1-0 lead at the break.

On Sky Sports commentary, Gary Neville said De Gea should have save the shot and speaking at half time, Keane didn't hold back as he tore into De Gea, Shaw and Maguire.

"I'm shocked at that goal," Keane said. "I watched a lot of football down the years and I can't believe they have given away that goal.

"I am disgusted with it. Maguire? de Gea? Hang your heads in shame."



"I'd be swinging punches at that guy."



Roy Keane is absolutely FURIOUS at that Tottenham goal... pic.twitter.com/fC97LLKHcf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 19, 2020

"I can't believe Shaw has headed the ball up in the air and then running forward. I'm staggered that Maguire. Staggered that an international player can get done like this and I'm sick to death at this goalkeeper.

"I would be fighting him at half-time, there is no getting away from that. I would be swinging punches at that guy. An established international goalkeeper? I am flabbergasted.

"Maguire and De Gea? I wouldn't let them on the bus after the match. Get a taxi back to Manchester. Do your job! We are trying to get into the top four. God forbid about winning trophies. It was shocking, I am disgusted with it. Maguire and De Gea... you should hang your heads in shame. Representing Man United and letting people run past you.

"I am fed up with that De Gea. The most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long time."

Online Editors