‘I wish them the best. Even to Mr Levy’ – Jose Mourinho harbours no ill feeling over ‘strange’ Spurs axing

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has clarified comments he made last week before his side’s clash against Leicester City in the Europa Conference League as he has sent his best wishes to all those associated with Tottenham - even chairman Daniel Levy.

The Portuguese manager was sacked as Spurs manager in April 2021 - six days before the Carabao Cup final - because of poor Premier League form and failure in the Europa League.

Mourinho did not last 18 months at Tottenham after replacing fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino, but the timing of his axing was a surprise.

The 59-year-old has opened up on that exit and although he admitted it “hurt”, he doesn’t regret anything.

Just last week, Mourinho had a dig at the North London club over the decision to get rid of him less than a week before facing Manchester City in the League Cup final.

He was speaking before guiding his Roma side to the Europa Conference League final after they saw off Brendan Rodgers' Leicester.

“The only match I want to win is the next one - even more so if that's a semi-final,' he said.

Mourinho recalled those comments in his latest interview as he insisted he makes light of the dismissal because the timing was so unusual.

“I react in a funny way when I speak with some English journalists at press conferences. I always say the joke about qualifying for the [Conference League] final. I hope not to be sacked this time because it's something that doesn't happen to too many coaches,' he said to Sky Sports.

“This time, I cannot say I'm the privileged one, because it happened to me.

“I don't have regrets. I don't have bad feelings. There are lots of nice people in Tottenham and I wish them the best. Even to Mr Levy.

“But for a guy with my career and my history, I think it was a strange thing to happen.

“But in the end it opened the door for me to be in Rome and I'm very happy to be in Rome.”

The Portuguese will be looking to add the Europa Conference League trophy to his massive haul of silverware as a manager when Roma face Feyenoord in the final on May 25.

“Of course, I would love to be in a position of fighting to win titles or to be in the Champions League where I played 160 or 170 games there,' he added.

“But I am loved here. I love the people here. I feel very much a part of the empathy created between the fans and the club and myself and the players. I'm very happy here.”

Roma have missed out on Champions League football next season as they sit 10 points adrift on fourth-placed Juventus with just two games to play.