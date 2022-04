‘(I will) give all the support in the world’ - Mikel Arteta will not be harsh on faltering young Gunners

Albert Sambi Lokonga wants Arsenal to believe despite three defeats in a row. Photo: Getty

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plans to provide his young players with "all the support in the world" in a bid to revive the club's faltering quest for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners were favourites to claim fourth spot in the Premier League just a month ago before suffering a damaging four defeats from five games.

Saturday's 1-0 loss at Southampton was a third in a row for Arteta's men as they missed the chance to capitalise on Tottenham's shock home defeat to Brighton.

Arsenal, whose starting XI at St Mary's contained nine players aged 24 or under, have another opportunity to move level on points with Spurs on Wednesday evening when they play their game in hand away to Chelsea.

While Arteta has been understandably frustrated by the untimely slump, he intends to maintain an encouraging approach, rather than attempt to berate his squad back into form.

"We are in the same position as we were with one less game," said the Spaniard. "We have to play on Wednesday and we have to lift them up.

"The task is big but the opportunity as well is so precious that we all want to do it.

"(I will) give all the support in the world to them because they need it. They are 19, 20, 21 years old most of them and that is what they need.

"We are who we are but at the end you have to win the matches and, if you want to be there, that has to be defined in the boxes."

A first-half strike from Southampton defender Jan Bednarek continued Arsenal's miserable run.

Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe each forced fine saves from Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster, but the visitors failed to make a breakthrough.

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has urged the club to remain united in the battle to end their Champions League exile following another costly defeat.

Three successive losses - including Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Southampton - since Arteta was named Premier League manager of the month for March have left them behind in the race for the top four.

Belgium international Sambi Lokonga remains confident Arsenal can revive their fortunes following a frustrating trip to St Mary's, which came after being beaten by Crystal Palace and Brighton.

"I think everybody in the dressing room knows that it's not enough for the moment but we need to stick together and get back to winning ways," the 22-year-old told the club website.

"We need to believe, I think that's the first thing. We need to stick together. We've been through this so we can do it again.

"They (the fans) are always behind us so we need to say thank you to them and we need them. They need to stay behind us because we will turn this (around)."

Despite dominating possession on the south coast and registering 23 attempts at goal, a first-half strike from Bednarek proved decisive.

With a north London derby to come next month, the Gunners remain three points behind Spurs and with a worse goal difference, while Saturday's results offered encouragement for fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United and West Ham.