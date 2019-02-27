'I was always wary of this game' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he feared a slip-up against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he feared his injury-hit side were vulnerable ahead of their Premier League clash at Crystal Palace, but his players responded to record a 3-1 win.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a clincher from Ashley Young edged United to within five points of third placed Tottenham in their efforts to secure a top-four finish, with an honest Solskjaer suggesting his ninth victory in only his eleventh Premier League game in charge of United may have been one of his most significant.

"I was always wary of this away game after the tough run of games we have had but we started really well which is always vital at Selhurst Park," admitted Solskjaer, who oversaw a club record eighth successive away win across all competitions in south London.

"It's a great away win. We controlled it well. That's a few away wins on the bounce, Fred and Scott McTominay haven't played much and we got another debut for one of the kids coming through too in James Garner.

"It's Manchester United, we do have a quality squad and quality players and we will continue to bring players through. Every team in the league will have injuries at this time of the season.

"Lukaku had two good goals and his link-up play was very good too, he is working hard in training and has been playing well. He's had to play wide for me and had many defensive duties so I'm happy for him playing as a number nine.

"It's always good to see players taking their chance. That's what it's about at this club, when you get your chance, grab it. He is taking it at the moment.

"It's a win that keeps us close to the teams ahead of us in the table and with ten games to go, we have a chance to push for the top four and that is where this club should be."

Lukaku turned in a fine performance with two goals at Selhurst Park and he was in bullish mood as he assessed one of his best displays of the season.

"We want to dominate, we want to score goals and we want to keep clean sheets. We had the game under control," the Belgian forward told BT Sport.

"Luke Shaw is our player of the season for me and I'm glad he gave me the pass for the first goal. When players come back from injury they can add to the team, it's a really strong squad."

