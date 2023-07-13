‘I want to be a big player for Wolves’ – Joe Hodge aims to be Premier League class to push Irish prospects

Irish prospect Joe Hodge has set himself a target of forcing his way onto the Premier League stage – and also working his way into the senior Ireland squad – in the season to come.

Captain of the Ireland U21 squad for last month’s tournament in Austria, Hodge will be back in Dublin later this month on club duty as Wolves are down to play Celtic in the Aviva Stadium in two weeks, a game initially meant to be played in South Korea but moved to Ireland due to logistical issues.

Wolves, who last week sold defender Nathan Collins to Brentford, hope to have prodigal son Matt Doherty signed up by the time of that game as he’s on his way back to Molineux, but their travelling party should also include Irish midfielder Hodge.

Still only 20, he made six Premier League appearances last term, and with a new contract tucked away, he’s keen to make an impact, starting with that game against the Scottish champions.

“I’m buzzing for it, can’t wait for it, to be honest. Celtic are a top side, a huge club. It should make for a good game in a class stadium,” he said today on a media call from the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain.

He saw U21 team-mates Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone add to their senior caps in the June qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar and Hodge, who was on U21 duty at the time, is keen to follow their pathway, encouraged by words from U21 boss Jim Crawford.

“It’s something Jim speaks to us a lot about, about the pathway, so many who played with the U21s have gone on. Evan and Will were there last October, now they have gone on and won senior caps. It’s definitely something I want to do.”

He started just once for Wolves in the league last term, but Hodge is keen to make more of an impact in the coming season.

“I want to play for Wolves. I want to become a starter, that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m dying to be part of the squad. I feel like with my performance levels, I can get in,” he said.

“I want to be a big player for Wolves, I want to play every week, I want to improve and that’s my ambition. I am doing my very best to try to end up a big player here, I am focussing on that. I need to be playing football.

"Right now, I am focused on doing well here. No point thinking about where I could be in a month. If they set me up for a loan move, that’s fine.”

Celtic v Wolverhampton Wanderers is set for the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, July 29, with kick-off at 2pm. Tickets are now available and ticket prices start at €35 for Adults and €20 for Under-16s and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.ie.