‘I want them to push in every game’ - Brighton boss sets challenge to teen star Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has been challenged to build on his feat of scoring in the first Premier League game of the season and push for a place in the starting XI.

The teenager came on as a second half sub in Brighton’s season opener at home to newly-promoted Luton Town, Ferguson beginning the game on the bench as he and compatriot Chiedozie Ogbene were introduced around the same time in the game, Brighton 2-0 up when Ferguson came on. There was time for Ferguson to score in injury time to make it 4-1 and boss Roberto de Zerbi has told him he needs to be patient in his quest for Premier League starts.

"Evan Ferguson is a very important player, one of the first eleven,” de Zerbi said.

"But like Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte is younger than these players but we have very strong competition, especially in attack, I want them to push in every game, to score more goals, to press for 90 minutes. But if I have to talk about our first game in the Premier League, I am happy.”

Meanwhile, QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth heaped praise on Ireland U21 striker Sinclair Armstrong after he claimed a goal – his first in the Championship – and an assist in their win over Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old made his debut last season, earning 24 appearances although no goals for Rangers, but on his first start of the season he opened the scoring away to Cardiff midway though the first half and then set up Kenneth Paal for the winner.

“I said to Sinclair before the game that he was going to score his first goal in the Championship today and he gave me a big smile back," Rangers manager Ainsworth said of the former Shamrock Rovers man.

“And after his goal he showed a real presence of mind to pick out Ken Paal for the second. They were two well-worked goals and I am really pleased for him and all the lads.”