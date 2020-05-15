'I think the majority of players are looking forward to playing again as soon as possible' - Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane says players are awaiting safety guidance from the Premier League before making their minds up about a possible return to competitive action next month.

Updated government guidelines have bolstered hopes of a mooted June 12 resumption but there is plenty of work to do around ensuring games can be played in a safe environment.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the Tottenham striker said: "I don't think anyone knows the right answer at the moment. I think the majority of players are looking forward to playing again as soon as possible but we know we want it to be as safe as possible too.

"From what I have heard - obviously I haven't seen too much of my team-mates - at the moment everyone is OK. We want to see how the Premier League gives us a plan and what that looks like. I guess we just go from there.

"Me personally, I am happy to start training in small groups if that is allowed and just trying to get back to some normality as soon as possible. I guess everyone is different and has their own personal view."

Kane confirmed that he, along with the rest of the Spurs squad, had been tested for coronavirus with no positive results following their return to individual sessions at Enfield.

"About a week ago we started going to the training ground, we were allowed to have one-on-one training with one member of staff on one pitch, self-distancing from everyone," he said.

"We had tests on Monday - all the players and staff had tests - and everyone came back negative, which was great.

"The clubs are talking to the Premier League and trying to find a way of next week or the next couple of weeks of training in small groups of four or five. Hopefully to be tested regularly as well.

"We are taking it day-by-day, week-by-week and we are just trying to go with the flow."

PA Media