Roy Keane believes the manager hired to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal will have an easier job than David Moyes did when he succeeded Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013.

'I think it’s a touch easier' - Roy Keane on why next Arsenal manager will be better off than Moyes at Man United

Moyes lasted just 10-months into a six-year contract at United after a turbulent first season at the helm, yet Keane believes appetite for change at Arsenal will help Wenger’s successor when the Frenchman leaves the post he has held for 22-years at the end of this season.

"There was a lot of pressure on David Moyes and he didn't get a chance, particularly with the recruitment of players," said former United skipper Keane in his role as an ITV Sport pundit. "I think it’s a touch easier (for the next Arsenal manager). There are problems at Arsenal but it is still a great job and a lot of managers would love to manage Arsenal and get them back competing for league titles."

Keane also gave his view on why Wenger has lost his way at Arsenal in the second half of his reign, as he looked back on the great rivalry his United side had with the Frenchman’s Gunners teams in the 1990s and early 2000s. "In my time, we knew they were going to be the toughest games of the season," added Keane.

"The Arsenal teams had a lot of power, pace, character, leaders and lots of quality. They were producing brilliant, winning football. "You look at the Arsenal teams over the last few years, still a lot of pace but no characters or leaders so they are missing out on the top prizes."

Keane’s fellow ITV pundit Lee Dixon suggested his former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira should be a contender to succeed Wenger, despite his lack of managerial experience. "I think the team needs a new direction and mentality based on [being] a little bit more defensive-minded," he said.

"It’s alright saying ‘We need a new defence’, but it’s not about that, it’s about the balance between having the ball and not having the ball. They’re decent with the ball and not very good without it.

"I would still like to see somebody that’s Arsenal through and through. That would suggest somebody like Patrick (Vieira).

"He’s obviously inexperienced and there’s a huge amount of work to do there. All the recruitment has to change because they’ve not recruited well enough for me over the last few years. That needs to change and that might be beyond Patrick’s remit. So it’s a really difficult one. "Somebody like Luis Enrique, who has got the experience of managing a big club like Barcelona coming in and putting his stamp on the club could be good, but there’s no one stand-out candidate for me. It’s kind of a mixture of everybody."

