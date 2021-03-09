JURGEN Klopp ended speculation yesterday that he might be tempted to take over as Germany coach - and that’s probably the best bit of news the club have had in weeks.

Let’s be honest, 2021 has been a complete disaster for Liverpool as they have lost game after game and got deeper and deeper into a hole that has sucked a great team down to a desperate level.

The last time I felt like this watching a Liverpool side was when Roy Hodgson was manager and it felt like they were stuck in neutral and going nowhere fast, but it’s not as bad as that now.

During Hodgson’s spell in charge, he was working with a poor squad and it felt like a long way back from there, but things are different now.

The last few weeks may have tarnished Klopp’s reputation slightly, but I still believe he is one of the best managers in world football and now he needs to prove it.

So while it would be easy for him to duck out of Liverpool and replace Joachim Low as Germany boss when he steps down after the Euros this summer, Klopp has insisted he’s staying and now he will know this current crisis can end almost as quickly as it started.

I’m as shocked by anyone by the demise of a great team, with Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat against Fulham the new low point for a set of players who have fallen off the rails inexplicably.

It’s not acceptable for a Liverpool team to lose six games in a row at home and I’m sure Klopp is as confused as anyone by the fall of a team that brought the club so much success over the last few years.

Yet before people get too carried away slagging off Liverpool and delighting in their demise, I’d urge a few notes of caution.

Gary Neville has been leading the chorus of ridicule flowing in the direction of Klopp and his team and they have collapsed horribly and I can understand where the critics are coming from.

These guys got fed up with two or three years of persistent praise for Liverpool and now have their moment to strike back.

I have followed a similar path myself in recent years, as I’ve had a good laugh at the disappearance of Manchester United as Premier League title contenders since Alex Ferguson stepped down as their manager and that’s all part of the game.

We like to see our rivals fail and we celebrate their misery when it comes along, so I understand where Neville and his fellow United and Everton fans are coming from as they wade in on Klopp gleefully.

Read More

This is a crash of disastrous proportions for Liverpool and no one saw it coming at the turn of the year, but I don’t think it will take too much to turn it around.

It will require some good management, some sound investment in the transfer market, the return of injured players and a packed-out Anfield to light the fire under Liverpool again.

Yet all that is likely to happen in the next few months and that’s why I believe Klopp and Liverpool will back roaring again by the start of next season.

They are in Champions League action against RB Leipzig tomorrow and while I expect them to get through this tie after winning the first leg 2-0, I don’t hold out much hope for them winning the competition.

Too much damage has been done to Liverpool with the run of results they have been on and I can see them coming up short in the quarter-finals or maybe even the last four of the Champions League.

They might also struggle to get a top-four finish in the Premier League at this stage, with Leicester and Chelsea looking good to secure third and fourth in the table on current form.

But roll the clock forward to August and imagine a scenario that sees Klopp getting a top defender in to work alongside the returning Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

He will have at least one midfielder incoming as a replacement for the departing Gini Wijnaldum and from what we have seen over the last couple of months, a top-quality striker is needed to shake-up the forward line.

Finally, crucially, we have the very real prospect of a sell-out Anfield roaring Liverpool on once again.

I know excuses have been trotted out too often during this slump and there is no way Liverpool should have lost the games they have lost, despite all their problems, but Man City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Anfield is a completely different place with fans inside and that looks likely to be what we can expect next season.

The Liverpool team that swept all before them in England, Europe and the world last year is clearly in need of a revamp, but this is not a complete rebuilding job and Klopp will know that.

He needs the support of the owners, the players and the fans to get this side back on track, but I’m convinced Liverpool will be in a very different place at the start of next season.