| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I still believe in Jurgen Klopp – maybe this is the day when it all clicks back into place for Liverpool

John Aldridge

Darwin Nunez showed some good form against Rangers in the Champions League game despite not scoring. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Expand
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stuck by out-of-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and the full-back repaid that belief with a a brilliant free-kick against Rangers Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Expand
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has the Gunners firing on all cylinders. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire. Expand
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Expand
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action with Ben Davies of Rangers during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 4, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Darwin Nunez showed some good form against Rangers in the Champions League game despite not scoring. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez showed some good form against Rangers in the Champions League game despite not scoring. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stuck by out-of-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and the full-back repaid that belief with a a brilliant free-kick against Rangers Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stuck by out-of-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and the full-back repaid that belief with a a brilliant free-kick against Rangers Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has the Gunners firing on all cylinders. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has the Gunners firing on all cylinders. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 04, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action with Ben Davies of Rangers during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 4, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action with Ben Davies of Rangers during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Liverpool FC and Rangers FC at Anfield on October 4, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

/

Darwin Nunez showed some good form against Rangers in the Champions League game despite not scoring. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool will face one of the toughest tests of the season when they travel to Emirates Stadium this afternoon – and it is a few years since I’ve written that on Independent.ie.

Arsenal are a massive club, and in Arsene Wenger’s early days as manager they were one of the best teams we have ever seen across the Premier League era.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy