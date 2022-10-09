Darwin Nunez showed some good form against Rangers in the Champions League game despite not scoring. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stuck by out-of-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and the full-back repaid that belief with a a brilliant free-kick against Rangers Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has the Gunners firing on all cylinders. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Even though they had a pretty comfortable night beating Rangers in the Champions League last Tuesday, familiar warning signs were flashing for Liverpool as their opponents had chances to score in a game when they were outclassed from first to last.
Liverpool have looked vulnerable defensively in most games this season, and lacked cohesion in the forward positions too often.
As a result, confidence has been chipped away and last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Brighton highlighted that dip in belief.
There has been a lot of focus on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s loss of form – and it has been an issue, but leaks are springing in a few areas.
The defensive line has looked uncertain all season, and I also feel game management has been poor at times.
After coming back from 2-0 down against Brighton last weekend to take a lead heading into the closing stages of the game, it needed calm heads to get over the winning line.
I would never tell Klopp how to manage his team, but Liverpool continued to push for a fourth goal when they were 3-2 ahead, rather than getting into a shape and holding firm.
Brighton were attacking Alexander-Arnold and getting joy on that side, but if the full-back had been told to dilute his attacking intent, Liverpool may have held on for the win.
They will need to show some discipline today against an Arsenal side in a very different place when it comes to confidence.
Arteta’s side are heading into this game in buoyant mood and they know Liverpool – are on shaky ground, so it feels like the Gunners are favourites today.
Yet I wouldn’t be so sure about that.
Regular readers on my Independent.ie column will know that I am never too optimistic when it comes to these big games for my old club, but I’m thinking this could be a day for Liverpool to come good.
Klopp experimented with a four-man attacking formation that got Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz into the team for the Rangers game, and he might well stick with that today.
If he does, I’m expecting this to be a humdinger of a match that will be a shoot-out between two sides with real attacking ambition.
Liverpool are due a big win and Arsenal are probably lined up for a disappointment after all their success over the last few weeks.
So I wonder if this is the day that Liverpool come up with a big win that turns their season around.
In truth, Klopp and his players need the three points today if they are to stay anywhere in the mix at the top of the table.
Even if a title challenge is not the target right now, a defeat at Emirates Stadium will leave the Reds a long way behind in the push for a top-four finish.
Manchester City are next on the agenda for Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield next weekend – and at some point they need to start firing, or this season could well drift away.
Yet the faith I and all Liverpool fans have in Klopp means we are all expecting this genius of a manager to find a way to somehow turn around his team’s fortunes.
Maybe this is the day when it all clicks into place.
Missing World Cup would be a good thing for Trent
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the focus of so much attention in the last couple of weeks – and I think he might be better off missing the World Cup finals in Qatar next month.
That might sound like a strange statement, as no player would want to be left out of their national team squad for the biggest competition of them all.
My experiences with Ireland at the 1990 and 1994 World Cup were some of the best of my career, but this is not the last chance for Alexander-Arnold.
If England manager Gareth Southgate doesn’t trust him in his team, he needs to make that call and leave him out of his squad.
And while I disagree with Southgate in that decision, I can understand his reservations as Trent’s defensive performances have been poor this season.
On the other hand, he is one of the best attacking players in the world game – and he highlighted his quality from set-pieces once again with his brilliant free-kick goal against Rangers on Tuesday night.
If Alexander-Arnold gets a month off when the World Cup is on in November and December, he can have a good break and make sure he is ready to go for the second half of this season.
He is a massively important player for Klopp and Liverpool – and they need him back to his best and firing on all cylinders if they are to get back on track.
Alternatively, if he is in the England squad in Qatar, he will be under the spotlight to deliver – and if it doesn’t go well, his confidence may be rocked further.
So from a selfish point of view, I’m sure Klopp and Liverpool are hoping he is not in England’s World Cup squad.