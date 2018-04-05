Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his relationship with Jose Mourinho was so "distant" at Chelsea the pair only spoke twice.

'I only spoke with him twice' - Kevin de Bruyne opens up on 'distant' relationship with Jose Mourinho

The Belgium international was given limited opportunities to prove himself during two years on the books at Stamford Bridge and was sold to Wolfsburg after just three appearances under the Portuguese in the 2013/14 season.

De Bruyne has gone on to become one of the Premier League's most celebrated players with City, who can win the title against Mourinho's Manchester United side on Saturday. Speaking to BBC Two's Premier League Show, De Bruyne said of interaction with the former Blues boss: "I would say (it was) distant. I'm not really somebody who speaks a lot with coaches. I think if the coach wants to speak with you then you just do it.

"He's the boss. You can be good with each other but still there's a distance between a coach and a player. "I only spoke with him twice. That was when I wanted to leave for Dortmund at the beginning of the summer.

"And then at the second meeting I just said: 'for me it's better to go. I want to play football'." As for the prospect of securing the league title in the Manchester derby, De Bruyne added: "It would help us if we win it against United.

"It's maybe better for the future. Fans will mock each other, that is the way it goes. So for them it's the biggest thing."

