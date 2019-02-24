Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hinted that the pressure of trying to win the club's first Premier League title in 29-years is weighing heavily on his players, after they failed to break down Manchester United in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

'I only sit here and say dumb things' - Jurgen Klopp urges his players to ignore title pressure after Old Trafford draw

The point propelled Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League table, but the Liverpool boss accepted the weight of expectation is an issue his players may be struggling to deal with after they drew for a fourth time in their last five matches in all competition.

Leading scorer Mohamed Salah admitted prior to the game that the pressure was being felt inside Klopp's dressing room as they aim to stay ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, with the Liverpool boss admitting it was an issue his players needed to overcome.

"Mo said this week in an interview 'there is pressure' and of course there is pressure," stated Klopp. "Actually, from my point of view it is a very positive pressure, but I don't have to play. I only sit here and say dumb things, so that's easy.

"We all have to learn in these situations, the only way we can do it is with passion. This club, the heart and soul of this club, is passion. On Wednesday night we have another chance and then there's the derby, which is always a very emotional game so again passion.

"We had to fight, but it was a different fight to what we expected and we didn't adapt exactly like we should have.

"We know where are coming from and we know where we are. Now let's make sure we use the situation as good as possible and then we will see it ends for us.

"Today was not brilliant, but we've lost here more often than we've drawn. Today we drew, we have a point but feels we should have won – that was the same against Bayern.

"It shows where you're coming from when Bayern plays against you and defends with all they have. Something changed in the world of football, everybody adapted to it and now we have to make sure we adapt as well to our quality.

"Nothing really serious happened today; we came here, we wanted to win that game with all the talks around and stuff like that about United being in a fantastic moment.

"They are, that's true but they still have 14 points less than we have. The good news about today is that didn't change so let's carry on.

"We take that point, it's one more than a lot of people probably expected. So now everything is equal games-wise, and now let's play the rest of the season. All good."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp shared the points on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Klopp went on to insist he was not concerned by the inconsistent form being shown by Salah, as he admitted the Egyptian was not at his best on a day when Liverpool needed him to shine.

"Mo knows he can play better than he did today, but I am not worried about him," said the Liverpool boss. "Two weeks ago, when we played against Bournemouth, that was amazing. Today obviously, (Victor) Lindelof and (Luke) Shaw together did a pretty good job.

"I am not here to be disappointed, I am here to help the players to play their best football."

He also offered an update on the fitness of striker Roberto Firmino, who limped out of the game in the first half.

"Unfortunately, I have no clue. It was something with the ankle, that's for sure," he added.

"Bobby said at first he could carry on but then he showed it didn't work. I don’t know exactly; it is Bobby, so it will be quicker than with all the others but first we have to know what it is exactly – and we don’t know at the moment.

