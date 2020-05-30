'I looked death in the eye and it wasn't pleasant' - the making of Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

IT WAS back in 2010 that Virgil van Dijk started to question his own self-belief.

As he struggled to make his mark in the Willem II academy in his Dutch homeland, Van Dijk’s lack of stature led the club’s reserve team coach Edwin Hermans to conclude this quietly-spoken teenager had 'too many limitations' to enjoy a successful career at the top of the game.

His undistinguished efforts to make it as a right-back were undermined by his inconsistencies and injury worries, with those overseeing Van Dijk’s development concluding he had a better chance of upgrading his part-time job washing dishes in a local restaurant into a full-time job.

It reached a point where Willem II were stalling over whether to extend his stay in their academy before a growth spurt allowed Van Dijk to emerge as a candidate to become a central defender, yet it was not until a famous name came into his story that it moved away from first base.

Martin Koeman – a former Dutch international and father of two more in two Erwin and Ronald – was working in the scouting department at FC Groningen and on his recommendation, Van Dijk secured a transfer that would give him the platform to inject some forward momentum into his career.

Then, just as Van Dijk began to establish himself in the Groningen first team, he was struck down with peritonitis and kidney poisoning, later telling Voetbal International magazine that he feared what might happen next as he lay in a hospital bed.

"I remember lying in that bed. The only thing I could see was tubes," he said. "My body was broken. I couldn’t do anything. For the first time in my life, soccer was a side issue.

"My mother and I prayed to God and talked about possible scenarios. At one point, I had to sign papers. It was a sort of will. If I died, some of my money would go to my mother. I looked death in the eyes, and that wasn’t pleasant."

It was a harrowing experience that inspired Van Dijk to cherish every moment on the football field, yet those doubts and questions marks resurfaced again as Groningen looked to sell their biggest asset in the summer of 2013.

While his advisers did their best to smooth his path to Ajax and also spoke to some lower level Premier League clubs, they failed to convince any top English club that he was ready to play at the highest level.

So Van Dijk meandered first to Celtic in the summer of 2013, and then to Southampton a year later.

Arsenal were among the Premier League giants linked with a move for Van Dijk before that switch to Southampton – the presence of Ronald Koeman as Saints manager was crucial in tipping the balance in favour of a move to link up with a squad that included his future Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.

With his foot belatedly on the Premier League stage, the Van Dijk story ignited in stunning fashion, with Saints first-team coach Kelvin Davis recalling the instant impact he had at the club.

"Straight away, we could all see that he was good enough to play for any team in the Premier League, he was that good," recalls Davis.

"He had a presence about him and even though he was a quiet guy around the training ground, he was a giant on the field.

"We said at the time that we couldn’t work out how he had not been snapped up by one of the big Premier League clubs and, obviously, it didn’t take long for the rumours to start and we all know how it ended up."

Koeman’s decision to quit Southampton to take over at Everton in the summer of 2016 would have a huge impact on Van Dijk’s future.

An acrimonious dispute over the manner of Koeman’s exit soured relations with the management company that also oversaw the affairs of the Dutch defender – who was very loyal to Koeman, given the role his father played in his early development.

The Saints’ tense relationship with Van Dijk’s advisers reached breaking point when the latter helped to broker an unsolicited meeting with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as they plotted a move to Anfield in early 2017.

The transfer request handed in by the player in August of that year, as he tried to force through a transfer to Anfield, merely hardened Southampton’s stance to refuse to sell.

Yet after an acrimonious few months that saw Van Dijk reiterate his desire to join Liverpool time and again, the Sunday World broke the story that a £75m deal had been agreed between the two clubs and the long and difficult journey to the top – that would have broken many a player – was complete.

From the moment he arrived, Van Dijk helped to transform a Liverpool defence that had let them down, time and again, as they knocked on the door of the big titles in the previous four years.

Anfield legend Michael Owen is among those who believe the 28-year-old is now established as the best player in the Premier League.

"I’m sure if you offered the other managers a chance to have one player from another team, they would all pick Van Dijk. It is not often you say that about a defender, but he is just sensational," Owen said.

"In terms of the impact he has made since his move to Liverpool from Southampton, I can’t remember a player changing the fortunes of a team as rapidly as that.

"He is quick, strong, it is hard to get around him – and his positioning is first class. His power and speed puts people off trying to run at him, because they have almost given up hope of getting past him now.

"Virgil has that fear factor that works in his favour now, because strikers don’t fancy their chances of getting the better of him – and I would describe him as frightening, he is that good.

"Van Dijk is a Rolls-Royce of a defender and he has barely had a bad game since he joined Liverpool.”

With the Premier League now due to restart on June 17, Van Dijk is set to add his name to the roll call of 12 Dutch previous winners of biggest prize in English football.

Few from his nation have fought harder to add their name to that illustrious list than Van Dijk.

Online Editors