‘I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord’ – Arne Slot dismisses Tottenham links

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot watches the Eredivisie match against FC Emmen in Emmen, Netherlands on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot attempted today to put an end to speculation over a possible move to the Premier League, saying he was in discussions with the Dutch champions over a contract extension.

Slot has been heavily linked with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur. Dutch media reported on Wednesday his agent was in talks with Feyenoord over a departure to Tottenham.

But today the 44-year-old said the discussions had only dealt with the issue of staying rather than leaving.

“There were no transfer talks and there have not been any and yesterday's discussion was only about a possible extension,” Slot told the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

“All conversations with Feyenoord are only aimed at that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord.

“I've heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me," Slot said.

“I am grateful for the appreciation that this expresses, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundation that has been laid over the past two seasons."

Slot had been evasive over his future in recent weeks, notably after Feyenoord clinched only their second championship in two decades, prompting the speculation.

He has been widely praised for his innovative, attacking football with Feyenoord, who will now compete in next season's Champions League. Slot has also been linked with other clubs like Leeds United.

Last year, Slot, in his first season at Feyenoord, led the Rotterdam club to the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League. Feyenoord also reached the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League.