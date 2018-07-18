Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he did not send Paul Pogba any messages during the World Cup finals, as he suggested he did not want to distract the midfielder as he helped France to glory in Russia.

'I hope he understands why he was very good' - Jose Mourinho has cryptic message for Paul Pogba after World Cup win

Pogba emerged from the World Cup with a hugely enhanced reputation as he turned in some composed performances for Les Bleus before scoring a stunning goal in Sunday's win against Croatia in the final in Moscow.

Widespread rumours suggested the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba had broken down amid a fraught season that saw the club's record signing dropped for key United matches, with Mourinho offering up his first views on the World Cup win for France as he met the media at the start of United's pre-season tour of America.

"I did with Paul what I did with all my players," stated Mourinho. "I sent a nice message before the World Cup and during it I did not disturb anyone. They needed to focus on the job for their national team.

"To win the World Cup can only be a positive. It is difficult to say winning the World Cup is not good for a player’s career, I can only imagine it will only be positive.

"After the World Cup I send Paul a different message to the other guys, for Didier (Deschamps) I am really happy for him. Now he is world champion with your country, I think you forget all the painful moments in your career."

Mourinho then added a cryptic comment, as he hinted Pogba needs to learn from his experiences with the national team this summer: "I hope he understands why he was very good, that’s the point, for him to understand why he was so good especially in the second part of the competition."

The United boss may have been hinting that Pogba was prepared to do a little more work for the France team than he was willing to give to United last season, with the relationship between manager and player set to be a focal point of attention as thoughts turn to a new Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Mourinho confirmed that World Cup stars David De Gea, Nemanja Matic and new signing Fred would link up with United next week, but he admitted Alexis Sanchez may miss the whole tour after he was denied entry to America following a conviction for tax fraud in Spain earlier this year.

"It's really bad, it’s really sad," he said of Sanchez's absence. "It's not good for me, for the team. It is not good for anyone. There is no one to blame.

"I have to respect the US authorities in their process of selection of visas. I hope he will come to join us. It’s important to work with (Juan) Mata, (Anthony) Martial and Alexis as they will be the players we think that will start our season in attack."

Mourinho also refused to be drawn on potential transfer targets, as he admitted he did not know whether United would make any more signings this summer.

Online Editors