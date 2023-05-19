‘I honestly can’t see Caoimhín leaving’ – Jurgen Klopp says it will take ‘an extraordinary offer’ for Kelleher to move

Jurgen Klopp has moved to talk down expectations of Ireland keeper Caoimhín Kelleher being sold by Liverpool in the summer as he says it would take an “extraordinary” offer for the club to allow him move on.

Kelleher is contracted to the Reds until 2026 but the Cork native, who turns 25 later this year, has been frustrated with the lack of game time, just three appearances in all competitions this season while his last Premier League appearance, in place of the injured Alisson, was 16 months ago.

He has been repeatedly linked with a summer move, a number of Premier League and continental clubs keen on the Ireland cap including Tottenham and Brentford, but while he will persist with Alisson as No. 1, Klopp today said he did not envisage either of his back-up keepers, Kelleher and Alisson, moving on unless it’s a possible loan deal for Kelleher.

“Kelleher has a contract. You want us to say goodbye just in case? I honestly can't see Caoimhín leaving, it must be an extraordinary offer that I start thinking, I have to say,” Klopp said today.

"Adrian, if we don't say goodbye [already] what would that mean? That he probably stays, but if there is nothing in the papers then it is not decided yet finally.

"We will not do it [say goodbye] just in case, but I have a rather good feeling that we [will] keep working together in that position."